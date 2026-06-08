safety matters
Austin suburb secures No. 1 ranking as safest midsize city in Texas
As the greater Austin area continues to grow with an influx of new residents, two popular northern suburbs are leading the nation with balancing the trifecta of affordability, opportunity, and safety.
Georgetown and Round Rock have been named the safest midsize cities to live in Texas, and they rank among the top 100 safest cities in the country, according to a new SmartAsset report.
The report, "America’s Safest Midsize Cities – 2026 Study" reviewed the crime rates and natural disaster risk across 333 midsize cities with populations between 65,000 to 250,000 residents. Disaster risk and auto fatality rates were evaluated on the county level.
The report's author states that no city is entirely risk-free, but there are some midsized cities that "offer residents a stronger sense of everyday security than others." Both Austin suburbs frequently appear on similar lists of the safest suburbs in America.
Georgetown came out on top as the No. 1 safest midsize city in Texas, and it ranked 27th in the national comparison. Based on the study's crime rate analysis, Georgetown has a violent crime rate of 1.91 per 1,000 residents, and there are 8.74 auto fatalities per 100,000 residents. The city's property crime rate is a little higher, 11.7 per 1,000 residents, but it's among the lowest out of the 35 Texas cities included in the report.
SmartAsset said Georgetown has a "relatively moderate" natural disaster risk, which was calculated by converting the county risk rating in FEMA’s National Risk Index for Williamson County to a five-point numeric scale. Specific natural disaster risks were not explained, but the report categorized risk levels in five levels: very low, relatively low, relatively moderate, relatively high, and very high.
Round Rock ranked as the third-safest midsize Texas city, and it ranked No. 53 nationally. Like Georgetown, this North Austin neighbor also has a "relatively moderate" natural disaster risk, the same auto fatality rate, and a low violent crime rate (1.31 per 1,000 residents). Round Rock's property crime rate is higher than Georgetown's: 19.41 per 1,000 residents.
Other Texas cities that rank among the top 100 safest midsize cities in America include:
- No. 28 – College Station
- No. 63 – New Braunfels
- No. 64 – Sugar Land
- No. 75 – San Angelo
- No. 83 – Bryan
- No. 90 – Mission
- No. 95 – Pharr