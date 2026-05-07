News You Can Eat
Food trucks move and acclaimed Danish chef visits in Austin food news
This week's food news column comes to you on wheels, since more than half of it is about food trucks moving, upgrading, or closing. Plus, we have ticket links for a giant sober party and a very fancy dinner with an accomplished Copenhagen chef.
Openings and closings
In the year that it's been open, Parish Barbecue has become one of the buzziest joints in town. Now it's upgrading, with a new, bigger location at a different brewery. Parish started popping up at Austin Beerworks in Sprinkle Valley on May 1; it'll continue Friday-through-Sunday pop-ups in its existing trailer until the new one is approved for service. A message posted on Instagram emphasizes that the move from Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches was completely amicable. Another post lets Google Maps users know that even though the business address hasn't been updated yet, it really is 10300 Springdale Rd.
Another brewery resident, Bésame, posted in mid-April to announce that it will not renew its lease at Meanwhile Brewing, which is working on an in-house dessert program. This means the ice cream truck is looking for a new location. The search still appears to be on, as Bésame has not yet posted an update.
Pasta truck Patrizi’s has retired its charming old East Austin vehicle after 12 years and opened a new one in the same spot — behind The Vortex at 2307 Manor Rd. The location was only closed for four days to switch out the trucks.
Superdaily Fusion Pasta, a food truck that fused Asian and Italian pasta dishes, has announced a "pause" that will go into effect after May 10. The business at 500 E. 51st St. opened in June, 2025. The post does not disclose whether the pause is a full and permanent closure or the business will eventually return.
Other news and notes
One more bite of food truck news before we move on: Kalimera, a trailer specializing in Greek street food, has reported that it suffered three break-ins in the past month. The business has only been open since January, so this is a significant setback in an already unstable stage. Kalimera requests that diners stop by to keep business going.
A barbecue initiative called Hogs for the Cause is raising money for pediatric cancer care throughout the month of May. Diners can support by eating at participating restaurants across Texas (and other states) on the Trail of Barbecue, including LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin, or donating directly to Hogs for the Cause. There is only one participating restaurant in Austin; others worth a day trip include Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin, Reese Brothers BBQ in San Antonio, and Goldee’s BBQ in Fort Worth.
Curious Elixirs, an alcohol-free, adaptogenic beverage brand, is throwing The Great Curious Cocktail Party in 100 cities on May 13, including Austin. The Texas capital's party will be held at Hanghart downtown and is planned in collaboration with Claire Valera (@soberclairity). For a $20 ticket, guests get "girl dinner" (a chicken Caesar wrap, fries, and shared appetizers) and drinks, with gratuity covered.
Diners have time to prepare for this one, but given the price and limited availability, here's a heads up. Lutie's, the "garden restaurant" at the lauded Commodore Perry Estate, is hosting guest chef Mark Lundgaard for two nights May 20 and 21. Lundgaard is the head chef at Kong Hans Kælder in Copenhagen, Denmark, a restaurant known for earning Copenhagen's first Michelin Star; it now has two. The seven-course dinners at Lutie's aim to combine "Nordic precision with the bold character of Texas terroir." Tickets ($245) are available via OpenTable.