Go with the Flow
$91.5M park project 'The Confluence' to open soon in downtown Austin
Austinites will soon be able to fully engage with the results of a major 13-acre park project downtown. Waterloo Greenway Conservancy will celebrate the unveiling of The Confluence, the second phase in a series of projects within Waterloo Greenway, in a public grand opening on June 6. Guests will go on park tours and scavenger hunts, hear live music, and more.
These phases are much more than development lingo to break up the bigger project that will ultimately span a mile and a half. Each is a multi-year accomplishment of its own. The Confluence follows Waller Creek from 4th Street to Lady Bird Lake. It cost $91.5 million of public and private investments to make the design happen, including trails, new plants, and a variety of gathering spaces.
Like Waterloo Park, The Confluence is full of creatively placed paths.Photo by Roger Ho
The first phase of the Waterloo Greenway project constructed Waterloo Park and Moody Amphitheater, two spaces that now host regular events and have become an integral part of downtown Austin. It ended in 2021, and the second phase began in May, 2023. Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (MVVA) formed the design and Jay-Reese Contractors Inc. built it, both with a number of parters.
While the first phase was strongly public facing, especially thanks to the buzzy new concert venue, the second phase blends in a bit more, with a focus on ecology and nature-based activities like hiking. That's not to say it's invisible; the three highway-like bridges and 800-foot boardwalk bring an artistic sensibility to the park and encourage exploration.
These paths are functional, connecting important parts of downtown.Photo by Roger Ho
Here's what Phase II has achieved:
- Corrects and stabilizes erosion along the banks of Waller Creek
- Bypasses busy street crossings to connect important areas and destinations like the Rainey Street Historic District, the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, and the Austin Convention Center
- Offers ADA-accessible trail connections
- Adds or improves half a mile of bike and pedestrian trails
- Supports "nearly 1,600 new trees, 200,000 native plants, and 10 acres of seed mixes," according to a press release, which ultimately improve air quality, reduce urban heat, and more
- Treats 26.2 acres of urban stormwater in a biofiltration pond
- Introduces several new family-friendly gathering spaces, including the Lakeview Terrace, Explorers Garden, and Leaf Deck
Some portions of The Confluence are less wide-open.Photo by Roger Ho
“Waterloo Greenway has always been about gathering the community, and with The Confluence, we are continuing to bring that vision to life as a welcoming and inclusive gathering place for all,” said conservancy CEO Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette in the release. “This is a transformational space for Austin, shaped by the voices of the community it belongs to and reflecting the diversity, creativity, and vibrancy of our city, where nature, culture, and community unite to create something truly extraordinary.”
Now that Phase II is complete, there's one more to go. Phase III will focus on the stretch from 4th Street to 12th Street, and the conservancy will also start work on Palm Park (200 N. I-35). When that's all done, there will be one "corridor" that ties together Waterloo Park and Lady Bird Lake, totaling 35 acres of green space.
The grand opening celebration on June 6 will be held at The Confluence from 10 am to 2 pm. More information about the planned activities, sponsors, parking, and more can be found at waterloogreenway.org. The event is open to everyone and does not require an RSVP.