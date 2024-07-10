Mind the gap
Construction starting on new lattice bridges on Austin's Hike and Bike Trail
Austinites will soon need to slow down and be prepared to stop as they approach Waller Creek on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail.
The city of Austin said a series of detours will soon be put in place so crews can construct new lattice bridges and the Lagoon Overlook and Leaf Deck for The Confluence, the second phase of the Waterloo Greenway.
The first detour is scheduled to start July 22 and last through the end of August, weather permitting. During this time, crews will be installing a new lattice bridge and preparing a temporary creek crossing for later detours.
This first detour will route trail users onto a temporary, 12-foot-wide, crushed granite trail just east of the existing bridge over Waller Creek. The city said the temporary trail will be fenced on both sides, and users will continue to cross Waller Creek on the existing bridge.
Pedestrians and bicyclists may need to periodically stop to allow construction traffic to cross the trail, but there will be a flagger and gates will keep trail users separate from vehicular traffic. Construction crews are set to work from 7 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday, with occasional work on the weekends.
The city noted that there are also other, unrelated detours happening on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail. Check out this full list of complete closures to learn more.
More about The Confluence
According to the city, The Confluence will include approximately 13 acres along Waller Creek from Fourth Street to Lady Bird Lake and will allow for a continuous, off-street bike and pedestrian tail between the Hike and Bike Trail and Fourth Street.
