Anchored Again
Resort-ready Austin boutique finds warmer waters on South Lamar
The mass exodus of local business from South Congress Avenue continues, but this independent boutique's story already has a promising new chapter. Cove, a store for women's clothing and accessories, has announced its opening at 2151 South Lamar Blvd. after 10 years on South Congress. The new location opened in late March, but a grand opening weekend May 16 and 17 seals the deal with discounts, drinks, and more.
Cove carries mid-price brands that are well-known but may be hard to find in Austin: labels like Motel, Frankie's Bikinis, Rumored and For Love & Lemons. Swimwear and dresses for events are important categories for the boutique, which sets out capsules and tables based on occasion. Styles tend to be feminine and resort-ready.
Compared to the South Congress store, the South Lamar store is bigger, has more parking for free, and better aligns with the brand's target shopper, according to a press release — basically, it's a better place for catering to locals. There are more fitting rooms and a less cramped space allows workers on the sales team to help customers with styling.
"South Congress was amazing for us, but it was never really ours – it was for everyone passing through," said founder and CEO Rebecca Barlin in the release. "South Lamar lets us be who we actually are: a boutique for the girl who loves to get dressed up, loves to travel and is always on the hunt for that next piece she can't stop wearing. We want this to feel like your favorite place to linger, discover something new and leave with something that feels like you.”
Free parking is a big deal for any store moving off South Congress.Photo courtesy of Cove
Cove's added space has also allowed for a bar at the back of the store. It's not there yet but it's in the works. As the store gets more established, it'll start hosting in-store events and traveling to off-site pop-ups.
Shoppers who stop by during the grand opening weekend will find:
- 15 percent off all regular-priced items
- Complimentary mimosas and local food vendors
- Jewelry giveaways from Petit Moments for the first 20 shoppers each day
- Limited-edition tote bags and custom beanies from Frankie’s with select purchases
Cove is open Sundays through Fridays from 11 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm. All items sold in-store can also be found online and picked up at the store.