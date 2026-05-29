Clothing Closure
Popular Austin vintage sellers close South Congress store
One of Austin's best-known vintage stores, partly thanks to its prized location at 1700 S. Congress Ave., is closing that store to better focus on its new location up north. Prototype Vintage's now-primary space at 123 E. North Loop opened in December of 2025, and while it's less visible to tourists, it's in a part of town that is popular for vintage clothes and furniture.
Shoppers will be able to visit Prototype down south until Monday, June 1, at 7 pm. Since the second location is already well-established, the transition should be easy for shoppers. The 1,400-square-foot store's inventory will double, and there will be more vintage lifestyle items, collaborations, and events, a press release says.
Co-owners and best friends Audrie San Miguel and Emily Larson say major repair work needed at the original location prompted the change. The building is 110 years old, and they say the landlord estimated that it needs "extensive electrical and plumbing updates."
San Miguel and Larson are already familiar with the North Loop neighborhood as the owners and operators of Room Service Vintage. Still, they spent two decades on South Congress and got to know the type of shoppers who visit the area.
“The historic building on that iconic block of South Congress has been our home for over twenty years, and we are super proud of the time we spent there contributing to the district's growth and popularity,” said San Miguel. “We're so thankful for decades of local support and customers from all over the world. Finding the optimal location on North Loop among small businesses that align with our brand identity is a dream, especially since I started my vintage career there in 1999. The North Loop neighborhood still embodies its original spirit, and it's exciting to be welcomed back by the community there."
While shoppers down south might feel sad about the closure, the owners see it as a positive change.
"We are so grateful for twenty amazing years on South Congress and are absolutely thrilled for this next chapter on North Loop alongside legendary local Austin businesses,” said Larson. “We feel like we won the lottery with this new location, and we are so excited for the future!"