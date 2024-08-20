pet passport
Austin Pets Alive receives $100K grant to move pets to less crowded shelters
The national shelter system is becoming more crowded with pets who need to be adopted. Many civilians are aware of this, as it's largely publicized. One thing that many people may not be aware of, though, is the importance of transporting these pets from shelter to shelter in order to save lives.
Here's how it works: Overcrowded shelters (often in the South) transport pets to less crowded shelters (often in the North) where they'll have a better chance of being adopted. Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is one of the leading shelters helping to transport pets from this area to other shelters, and in an effort to help APA! in this endeavor, PetSmart Charities just gave them a grant of $100,000.
“Transport programs are vital to increasing pet lifesaving efforts in Texas,” says APA!'s Clare Callison in a recent press release. “With the help of the PetSmart Charities grant, we can help close the gap and connect under-resourced shelters in Texas with communities up north, saving the pets most at risk of euthanasia.”
The grant will help by funding APA's recently opened Transport Hub located in Elgin, Texas. Here, animals from under-resourced rural Texas shelters are connected to rescues with more space and adoption demand, all around the country. Their program coordinates travel between shelters, gives health certifications, and provides care for cats and dogs who have a "layover stop" at the Transport Hub after being rescued from euthanasia at their original shelter.
According to the APA! press release, 2,676 animals were transported last year alone from 74 source shelters in Texas to other shelters throughout the U.S. This new facility is set to save an additional 8,000 lives over the next three years, and much of this is thanks to this recent grant.
Heidi Marston, director of pet placement initiatives at PetSmart Charities, adds in the press release, “As many communities grapple with animals staying longer in shelters and work to build out long term solutions, partnerships with regions who have capacity to bring in animals is paramount to our collective lifesaving efforts. We’re proud to support Austin Pets Alive! and their work to ensure adoptable pets find their families as quickly as possible.”
More information about APA! is available at austinpetsalive.org. More information about PetSmart Charities® is available at petsmartcharities.org.