Polished Pool
Barton Springs Pool reopens after a week of flood cleanup
Heat relief is here: Barton Springs Pool reopens today, June 23, after more than a week closed due to flooding on June 15. The pool opened in the early morning as regularly scheduled.
The closure was for more than just waiting for flooding to go down. Although the pool is part of the natural landscape at Barton Springs, it does require more maintenance to keep it clean.
A short newsletter from the city says that staff from Austin Parks and Recreation cleaned the decks and removed tree branches and other debris, including aluminum cans and fishing hooks, from the water. They also reinstalled the diving board and lifeguard stands.
Austin has crossed into the type of heat that locals warn tourists about during the idyllic spring festival days — something many mitigate with a visit to Barton Springs. Rain last week brought temporary relief as it replaced the sun, but as the light and heat have returned, soggy grounds have contributed to high humidity and high heat indexes.
Swimmers in the area may have to adjust their routines for another week as the nearby Deep Eddy Pool closes for maintenance from June 22-28. The pool has a broken fill inlet valve that delays filling the pool in the morning.
All of Austin's pools and splash pads are listed at austintexas.gov. A chart offers helpful information including status, address, and whether or not there's an entry fee.