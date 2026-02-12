Black History Month in Austin
Black Austin Tours takes a close look at gentrification, preservation
This Black History Month, one Austin company is working to preserve the history of the city’s African American community — even as longtime residents continue to be pushed out.
Black Austin Tours leads walking tours through historically Black neighborhoods, highlighting churches, homes, murals and businesses that shaped East Austin and beyond. This month, the company is also spotlighting other Austinites who have spent decades preserving the city’s Black history — work found Javier Wallace says has long been happening behind the scenes.
“People have been doing this work for decades,” he said.
On a Tuesday morning, a Road Scholar tour group gathered along East 11th Street, listening as their guide pointed out landmarks and shared stories tied to the area’s past.
The tour stops included historic churches like Ebenezer Baptist Church, once a cornerstone of the community, and Victory Grill — a former juke joint where legendary Black musicians, including Tina Turner and James Brown, performed during segregation.
Along the way, participants also met people who continue to shape Austin’s Black community today, including longtime civil rights leader Nelson Linder of the Austin NAACP.
The tours don’t shy away from conversations about change. Guides encourage dialogue about gentrification and what’s been lost — and what remains — in East Austin.
“Some things change. Others remain the same,” tour guide Julia Norwood told the group.
Norwood is the operations manager for Black Austin Tours. She said research is at the core of every tour.
“We go to the Austin History Center, the Harry Ransom Center, all the different museums around and gather as much information as we can,” Norwood said. “There’s lots of reading and research.”
Wallace is a native Austinite whose family history in the city dates back to the 1820s. He now teaches at Duke University, but his passion for Austin history led him to start giving tours while pursuing his PhD at the University of Texas in 2017.
At first, those tours were offered through Airbnb Experiences.
“They’re taking 20 percent commission every time somebody comes,” Wallace said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s not gonna happen anymore. Let me do this for real.’”
