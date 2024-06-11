music under the star
Austin museum brings back favorite summer concert series in new space
Nothing beats a Texas summer night filled with great music and good company. After a six-year hiatus, the Bullock Museum’s Music Under the Star concert series is making a comeback this summer. This free outdoor concert series is set to light up the newly constructed Capitol Mall Amphitheater.
“This year’s Music Under the Star features an incredible lineup of artists representing a variety of genres and musical styles. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together in celebration of Texas music.” says Jessica Hanshaw, public programs manager at the Bullock Museum, in a press release.
Music Under the Star began in 2003 and quickly became a favorite summer activity in Austin. The series, however, paused after its last performance in 2017 due to the construction of the Texas Capitol Mall. With the renovations now complete, the event is set to return, promising an enjoyable experience on the newly developed green space.
The concert series will open with Dallas-based singer-songwriter Kamica King, whose music combines folk and soul influences, enriched by her Afro-Caribbean heritage. The Peterson Brothers, known for their dynamic blend of jazz, funk, and soul, will headline the evening.
The second concert features an eclectic mix of San Antonio artists. Chayito Champion and Keli Rosa Cabunoc will showcase a collaboration that reflects Chicano and Tejano culture through Flamenco dance and traditional music from Veracruz, Mexico. They will open for Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs, whose Grammy award-winning sound fuses Tex-Mex Conjunto, Texas rock, blues, and R&B.
The series will conclude with the South Austin Moonlighters, known across Texas venues for their signature bluesy Americana sound. Austin's own Guy Forsyth, celebrated for his roots music and storytelling, will provide the closing performance.
The Bullock Texas State History Museum celebrates Texas history, people, and culture through exhibitions, and educational programming. The museum partners with over 700 museums, libraries, archives, and individuals worldwide to bring the Story of Texas to life.
The Bullock's events are not limited to the Music Under the Star series. Recently, the museum commemorated World Refugee Day in collaboration with Austin Refugee Roundtable. The event included a naturalization ceremony, live music and dance performances, samples of world cuisine, and family activities.
This summer, on the evenings of June 14, July 19, and August 9 starting at 6 pm, attendees can enjoy these free performances from a stellar lineup of Texas artists. More information on this event and other upcoming programming is available at thestoryoftexas.com.