Austin's CapMetro explains new rules for paying bus fare in 2026
Austinites hopping on the bus on June 1 and beyond may have a different experience paying for their fare. According to a press release from CapMetro, the transit agency will be removing fareboxes in "a broader effort to modernize its fare system and enhance the customer experience." That means there will be no more paper magnetic or day passes.
That doesn't mean Austinites trying to ride the bus have to pay with their phones. Customers will be able to use cash for a single ride, and it will cost the same as it does now. The paper day passes — for two or more rides in one day — will be phased out.
Fares will still be capped on a daily and monthly basis using the Umo app or a reloadable fare card, which is different than a paper pass. They can even be capped for customers using Tap to Pay credit and debit cards, or mobile wallets. The cap matches what a pass for the time period would cost, so there is no risk of accidentally overpaying by not planning ahead.
How to buy a reloadable fare card
The CapMetro Transit Store is located at 1705 Guadalupe St. Transit riders can buy reloadable cards there are well as at H-E-B. They can reload the cards at H-E-B, 7-Eleven, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Dollar General, Family Dollar, and other participating retailers listed here.
Why is fare collection changing?
The release specifies that CapMetro’s fareboxes are two decades old and can't work with "modern payment systems." The manufacturer is no longer supporting the devices, so there is no opportunity to update them. It also suggests that the change will make fare capping easier.
Who will the change affect?
Many bus riders won't notice this change, but it does mean that people who usually get on the bus with cash in hand will have to learn a new system.
For more information on the technicalities, plus to read feedback from other riders, visit capmetro.org.
The top comment at the time of this article's publication points out that "A day pass is good for 24 hours. The reloadable fare card is only good until 4am. If I go somewhere on Saturday afternoon round trip and again on Sunday morning, I can do that for $2.50 with a day pass, but it would cost $5 with the reloadable card."
Other commenters point out that H-E-B isn't always open or nearby when people need to get on the bus. CapMetro has not responded to comments about retailers' business hours for people who don't use a smart phone.