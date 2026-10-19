Voter's Guide
Here's an overview of the propositions Austinites are voting on now
In addition to voting in contests like the highly publicized Texas U.S. Senate race and the Texas governor’s race, Austin residents will also weigh in on 10 city propositions this midterm election. Early voting begins October 19 and runs through October 30. Election Day is November 3.
Two of the propositions are bond proposals, while the other eight are proposed amendments to the city charter.
Here’s a breakdown of all 10 propositions on the ballot.
Bond proposals
Propositions A and B are city bonds that would require tax rate increases. If approved, the city expects to issue bonds in installments beginning in 2027.
If both propositions pass, the city anticipates raising the property tax rate by $0.011024, or 1.1024 cents, per $100 of taxable assessed value during the lifecycle of the bonds.
For an Austin homeowner with a taxable property value of $500,000, city staff estimates the bonds would add $55.12 per year to their tax bill, or $4.59 a month. You can see further impact breakdowns on Page 9 of the city’s bond election guide.
Proposition A
Proposition A is a $260 million bond for parks and recreation improvements.
Here’s how Prop A will appear on your ballot:
“THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; the insurance of bonds in the among of $260,000,000 for citywide park, recreation, aquatic, and open space improvements, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principle of and interest in bonds.”
Here’s how the city would break up that $260 million:
- $65.5 million for renovations, replacements and improvements at existing Parks and Recreation Department facilities, recreation, and senior centers
- $29.5 million for improvements to playscapes, trails, roadways, parking lots, athletic fields and facilities, city cemeteries, and park “electrification infrastructure”
- $65 million for improvements to neighborhood parks, metro parks, greenbelts, and community gardens
- $65 million for renovations or replacements of existing city pools
- $35 million to purchase new parkland, with priority given to infill parks in “park-deficient” areas, greenbelts, and greenways
Proposition B
Proposition B is a $35 million bond for library improvements.
Here’s how Prop B will appear on your ballot:
“THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; the insurance of bonds in the amount of $35,000,000 for library facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on bonds.”
According to the city, $20 million would be used to renovate, rehabilitate, and expand the Hampton Branch of Oak Hill library. The other $15 million would go toward a future Colony Park Branch Library.
City staff said improvements may include additional library space, facility renovations, and other building upgrades.
City charter amendments
Propositions C through J are proposed amendments to the city charter, which is essentially a constitution for the city. It sets up how the city government is organized, outlines the rights and duties of Austin residents, explains how the city’s budget is created and managed, establishes procedures and rules, and more.
Here’s a breakdown of the proposed charter amendments on the ballot.
Proposition C
Proposition C would set clear rules and procedures for the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (ICRC) – the group empowered to divide the city into 10 geographical council districts for the election of city council members – in an effort to clarify that it is independent from the city council.
Here’s how Prop C will appear on your ballot:
“Shall the City Charter be amended to clarify that the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (ICRC) is independent of City Council control, allow the ICRC to review City districts after changes to the City’s boundary lines, create voter registration and residency duration exemptions for student members, provide an effective date for the redistricting plan adopted by the ICRC, increase the potential appointees to the ICRC, clarify the method and timing of filing vacancies on the ICRC, and allow City staff to communicate with the ICRC outside of meeting as long as such communication is in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act?”
Proposition D
Proposition D relates to whether the Austin City Council should be required to meet once a week. Right now, the charter requires the council to meet weekly. This would allow the council to decide when it meets.
Here’s how Prop D will appear on your ballot:
“Shall the City Charter be amended to delete language providing that the City Council shall meet at least once each week?”
Proposition E
Proposition E relates to whether the city council should be required to pass an ordinance to determine its rules and order of business.
Here’s how Prop E will appear on your ballot:
“Shall the City Charter be amended to delete language requiring the City Council to determine its rules and order of business by ordinance?”
Proposition F
Proposition F would clarify the meaning of the word “election” within the charter and, if approved, would allow campaign contribution and expenditure limits to be modified each year by January 1 instead of when the city adopts the budget.
Here’s how Prop F will appear on your ballot:
“Shall the City Charter be amended to clarify the meaning of the term ‘election’ and to provide that the campaign contribution and expenditure limits shall be modified each year by January 1st instead of with the adoption of the budget?”
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