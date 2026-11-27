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Scholarly local bookstore to open second shop in East Austin
Austin bookstore Livra Books, known for its cultured curation and rare books collection, is expanding. A second location will open at 1915 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Sunday, December 6.
Moctezuma Seth Gonzalez, the owner of Livra, shared the news in an Instagram post. Gonzalez also included updates that he's been "organizing the warehouse and planning to start a press," signaling even more change to come after the new space opens. He somehow also had time to work on reading 150 books in 2026.
(The post further confirmed that Gonzalez is not contacting press about the opening, but CultureMap is paying attention.)
Gonzales asked visitors to be patient while the shop looks "a little rough in the beginning," as the character of the new shop emerges. There will more than enough books to make the visit worth it in the meantime.
Livra is a pleasantly cluttered Hyde Park bookstore that has charmed locals in the know with its impressive selection, including both new and used books collected at far-flung markets. Its most famous offerings are stuffed into a rare books room, but there are unexpected finds throughout the store, including older political explorations, poetry, cookbooks, novels, and hard-to-find titles in other languages. Many of them are organized in piles.
It's not uncommon to overhear a heady conversation at Livra, which hosts Theory Nights and the Fight Against Brain Rot Book Club — current titles are The Count of Monte Cristo (discussion November 29) and The Brothers Karamazov (December 6).
The new space will be shared with Casa De Luz East, a vegan eatery that hosts wellness events and several other businesses on the property, just like the original Casa De Luz in the Barton Springs neighborhood.
"Yall have helped me in so many ways," wrote Gonzalez in his message to followers. "i love books, I love austin[.] I love yall :)"
The original Livra is located at 4101 Guadalupe St. #200. Hours are noon to 9 pm Mondays through Fridays, 10 am to 9 pm Saturdays, and noon to 5 pm Sundays.