Community Closure
Austin flea market to close after 43 years in December
A northeast Austin flea market is set to close next month.
Austin Country Flea Market, located on U.S. 290, will officially close its doors on December 20 after 43 years, general manager Rosie Young said on Saturday.
The market suffered extensive damage in a fire that occurred on August 23, before reopening just six days later on August 29. In a goodbye letter written by Young, she cited the fire, as well as ongoing economic challenges and immigration-related concerns as reasons for the closure.
"Behind those booths are hardworking people and families," wrote Young. "This market has given them a place to build small businesses, earn a living, and serve their community. Every purchase has meant something to someone here."
She continued, "The economic challenges facing our business, the immigration-related concerns affecting our community, and the devastating fire have taken a toll we can no longer overcome. We have worked hard to keep going, which makes this goodbye especially painful. ... Most of all, please help us support our vendors through this holiday season. They are facing the loss of their business location and an uncertain next chapter. Choosing to shop with them during these remaining weekends can make a meaningful difference for their families.
Young told KVUE the day after the fire that between 43 to 46 stalls were damaged, and all of them were occupied when the fire happened. Sixteen families also lost all of their selling merchandise, and a vendor lost a vehicle. Two people also suffered minor injuries.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com. CultureMap has added quotes from Young's letter, linked above.