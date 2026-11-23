Firsts in Fiction
Texas Book Festival imprint awards first fiction manuscript prize
Following the Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin on November 14 and 15, one writer has been crowned the first-ever winner of the Burro Libro Press Publishing Prize. Anthony Ashley won the prize for his debut literary fiction manuscript, Sunday, Texas. Five other Texas writers were finalists.
The award, reserved for debut works of literary fiction, is named for the festival's new publishing imprint, Burro Libro Press, which launched this year. The prize comes from the festival and Deep Vellum Publishing, a nonprofit publishing house in Dallas and the largest U.S. publisher of literature in translation. Deep Vellum had its own booth at the festival for selling books.
Winning the award comes with professional editorial development with Deep Vellum, a print edition of the book with 2,000 copies to start (and distribution), an audiobook, and a $5,000 cash prize. It also means that Ashley will be at the festival in 2027.
Ashley posted about the win on Instagram, saying, "I don’t know if I’ve ever posted about my writing on here which is strange as it’s really one of the largest parts of my life. That’ll change now, I suppose, as my first novel will be out next fall after winning the Texas Book Festival’s Burro Libro Press Debut Novel Prize. I wrote this novel over five years, and it’s the story of a collapsing family in an imaginary Hill Country town called Sunday."
An author selection committee reviewed 89 manuscript submissions and picked five finalists:
- Anthony Ashley, Sunday, Texas: Winner
- Neil Corbett, Fight Songs: Finalist
- Dylan Fisher, Destinations: Finalist
- Elisabetta La Cava, Mother City: Finalist
- Jonathan Tyrrell, Dark Holler, Lovely: Finalist
A look at the Burro Libro Press Publishing Prize Finalist trophy.Photo courtesy of Texas Book Festival
Texas Book Festival has other partners in Burro Libro Press, including Letterpress Play & Books in Austin and the Tejemos Foundation in San Antonio. Letterpress owners Noah and Kyle Hawley celebrated the finalists at their office, 26 Keys Productions.
A press release explains that the imprint was founded to create opportunities for Texas writers to expand the state's literary future. Just like Deep Vellum brings literature from around the world to Texas, it aims to share Texas literature with the rest of the world.
"The response to this first call for submissions, with nearly 100 full-length manuscripts from Texas writers, speaks to the extraordinary literary talent in our state," said Deep Vellum executive director Will Evans in the release. "We are proud to help bring these new voices to readers and grateful to our partners for making this opportunity possible."