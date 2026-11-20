News You Can Eat
Indian barbecue, new sushi bar, and 4 more openings in Austin food news
It's open season in Austin, which is to say it's the season where tons of restaurants are opening. CultureMap's first food news column of November covered six; now we have even more. We'll detail the highlights below, with a couple closings, too. Most of these are projects Austinites already knew about coming to fruition.
Openings
The long-anticipated Café Fleurs de Nuit will finally open at the Blanton Museum of Art on Friday, November 20, after more than two years of work. Justine's Brasserie, a mainstay for lovers of French cuisine in Austin, is behind this new spot that will serve bistro fare, to-go snacks, and cocktails in an artsy Paris-inspired environment. The café will be open all museum hours and a little later each day, from breakfast or brunch to dinner.
Chef Laila Bazahm, the founder of El Raval and Siti, has debuted her third Austin restaurant since 2023. Shola is inspired by dhabas, roadside restaurants in India. It also works in plenty of Central Texas barbecue twists. The colorful eatery at 105 Tillery St. serves one big dish that first-time visitors should try: the Shola Feast, which offers samples of various smoked meats including bone-in chicken tikka, brisket, and smoked lamb, plus biriyani rice, gunpowder potatoes, and smoked garlic raita (yogurt sauce). A vegetarian version replaces the meats with paneer tikka, smoked jackfruit, and oyster mushrooms.
Escuela, a farm-to-table Tex-Mex restaurant at 6240 W. U.S. 290 — where the farm and the table are on the same picturesque property — opened in September and is one of the hottest new restaurants in town. Somehow, it's already adding something new, with Escuela Campo open today, November 19. The more causal barbecue concept has two smokers, and all-outdoor seating, which heaters and fire pits will keep cozy. Escuela has been thoroughly booked, so folks who have been waiting to visit may be excited to hear that Escuela Campo is walk-in only. However, we're guessing the wait will be pretty hefty in the first few weeks or even months, so plan for a long visit.
A new sushi spot has taken over the former Uncle Nicky's spot in Hyde Park. Sushi Kōbō has maintained a mysterious website and social media presence with photos and not captions, but now it is in fact open at 4222 Duval St. (You can check yourself via OpenTable.) Local owners and brothers Ryan (Bird Bird Biscuit) and Wade McElroy (Rocco's Neighborhood Joint, Kinsho), plus executive chef-partner Moto Seto (Soto) all add credibility to this project that allow this type of sneaky yet successful debut. Kōbō has a chic, dimly lit look, but is still intended as an approachable neighborhood restaurant.
A new Persian restaurant by executive chef Mojdeh Eghbal is now open at 44 East Ave. in the Rainey Street district. Eghbal is joined by partners Morteza Tohidi, Omid Kalantari, and Michael Santoro, chef Paul Qui (Top Chef, various local concepts), and beverage director Bill Norris (Midnight Cowboy). Called Chistā, the restaurant looks modern but presents food inspired by Eghbal's heritage. The cocktail menu gets creative with Persian ingredients like saffron, cardamom, and rosewater.
This one is a bit belated, but for Dripping Springs, we'll reach back a few weeks. A family-owned regenerative farm called Songland Farms — by Dylan Kongos (of the band Kongos), his wife Amber, and his mother Shelley — opened an on-site store October 16 at 330 W Mercer St., Ste. 1. The store sells produce grown by the farm alongside textile products by Shelley, plasma-cut metal art and abstract paintings by Amber, and other products by local makers.
Closings
Since we have so many openings, we'll keep closings especially brief. Thankfully, all these restaurants are either planning to come back or
- Paitan ramen joint Sazan is temporarily closed "to regroup, reset, and work toward serving you even better." A return date has not been planned yet, but the team assures that it will happen.
- Longtime Thai restaurant Madam Mam’s is closing its UT West Campus location (510 W 26th St.) as owners have decided not to renew the lease. The last day of business will be Friday, December 18. The restaurant's other three locations will remain open.
- Matsuba Ramen is closing at Ghostline Kitchens on December 19. The team explained that they had a larger location lined up, but the plan fell through. Now they want to know what the community and possible investors want when they return. You can answer them on Instagram.