Long-awaited blooms
French café at top Austin art museum almost ready to open after 2 years
Visitors to the Blanton Museum of Art will soon have an excuse to linger even longer over breakfast, a cocktail, or other French classics. Café Fleurs de Nuit, a new concept by the team behind Austin's leading French restaurant, Justine’s Brasserie, will open Friday, November 20.
The concept was originally announced in 2024, and Austinites got another big update in March of 2026. The team also started drumming up a little more pre-opening intrigue in the past few weeks with some artsy new photos that would be right at home in a fashion magazine.
There will probably be lots of fashionable visitors to the new café.Photo by Barbara FG
"Fleurs de Nuit" means "night-blooming flowers" in French. Unlike the flowers, the concept brings the museum to bloom all day, though it does stay open a bit later each day. The museum itself closes at 5 pm most days and 8 pm on Saturdays, and the café will be open until 6 or 10 pm. It also opens earlier than the museum Tuesdays through Fridays, so guests don't have to worry about cutting into their art-viewing time if they want a really full day. Grab-and-go items will be available for even quicker stops.
The current food menu is compact, featuring eight dishes. Of course, there's a classic omelette with Boursin cheese and two quiches: one with bacon lardons and gruyère cheese, and the other with spinach, mushrooms, leeks, and more gruyère. Three tartines (toasts) prop up avocado, salmon, and cheese with honey, respectively. Two more breakfasts round it out: a croissant sandwich with breakfast sausage and the Justine's Breakfast with a soft boiled egg, cured salmon, crème fraîche, and sourdough toast.
France is present in everything at Café Fleurs de Nuit.Photo by Barbara FG
Guests at the 2026 Austin Food and Wine Festival on Sunday, November 8, also got to try a dish in advance of the opening: chicken sausage with sauce ravigote, crispy alliums, and toasted brioche. However, that dish doesn't appear on the current online menu.
The Blanton Museum is located at the University of Texas at Austin. The café overlooks its grounds, plus the famous cathedral-inspired structure Austin by Ellsworth Kelly, and the Texas State Capitol. The interior was designed by Joel Mozersky, best known for his work for Uchi, and was inspired by Parisian cafés.
The café is close to the city, but peacefully removed.Photo by Barbara FG
Café Fleurs de Nuit will be open from 8 am to 6 pm Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 am to 10 pm Saturdays, and 10 am to 6 pm Sundays.