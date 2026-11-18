Cook More
Austin meal-starter company acquired for expanded distribution
A company that's been making cooking easier in Austin for more than 20 years has been sold. Acadian Kitchens LLC, a Lafayette, Louisiana-based company, has acquired Cookwell & Company, which was founded in Austin in 2004. The sale was finalized Friday, November 13.
Cookwell & Company produces soups, stews, sauces, and marinades that simplify cooking or take it out of the equation altogether. Customers see them on shelves under the labels Cookwell & Company, Bayou Brothers, and Better Than Good. Cookwell also maintains an online recipe database for free ideas incorporating its products.
Now that Cookwell is under Acadian's wing, the larger company will "build on Cookwell’s established products and innovation expertise." A press release hints and a spokesperson confirms that this will mean broader distribution of Cookwell's product line, which has previously mostly been limited to retail in Texas.
Even though the company is no longer based in Texas, a tangible connection to the brand's Austin past remains: Cookwell's founder and "Chief Flavor Officer," Will Petty, will remain involved.
“We built Cookwell to help people put a great meal on the table,” said Petty in the release. “We are here today because of our loyal and enduring partnerships in Texas. Joining Acadian Kitchens provides us the opportunity to keep creating flavorful, easy-to-prepare products and share them with more home cooks throughout the US.”
Acadian Kitchens has a similar product lineup including roux and sauces, seasonings and rubs, seasoned beans, and even full dinner mixes, all under two brand names. Like Cookwell, Acadian Kitchens has its own recipe database, making it easy to combine resources.
“Cookwell has spent more than two decades developing products that bring authentic flavor and convenience to everyday cooking,” said Acadian Kitchens chief commercial officer Ryan Schemmel. “We look forward to working with Will Petty to build on that foundation and introduce our retail partners outside of Texas to Cookwell’s premium line of flavorful, easy-to-prepare and top-selling products.”