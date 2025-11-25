Cornetto Corner
New Italian bakery brings cornetti and daily pizzas to downtown Austin
Austin's food scene offers so much, but it still lacks a few things people from gigantic or Northeastern cities expect to see. One sadly silent market has been Italian bakeries, but Ciccio Bomba (pronounced chee-cho) may be making a dent in that. The new Italian bakery is open now at Fareground, Austin's downtown food hall at 111 Congress Ave.
Ciccio Bomba can brag about its authenticity because it comes from chef Gianbattista “Gianba” Vinzoni, who was born and raised in Italy and is now best known for his restaurant Cinque Terre West in California. The new Austin bakery is also co-owned by actor and comedian Tom Segura, who lives in Austin.
Chef Gianba Vizoni and his wife, Marlo.Photo courtesy of Fareground
A press release says the bakery will honor "traditional Italian pastry culture." Guests will find sweet and savory cornetti (like croissants), focaccia, artisan breads, and more. Although the focus will be on pastry, there will also be breakfast dishes, sandwiches, salads, and café beverages. The menu won't get stale thanks to seasonal specialties and rotating offers like a daily pizza al taglio (by the slice).
Vinzoni is from Lombardia in Northern Italy, so Ausitinites falling over themselves to grab sfogliatelle and cannoli will have to wait a bit longer. Northern Italy is more in step with practical, rustic pastries than those that are fried, layered, or filled with cream. (Sorry to New York transplants.) The menu does seem to reflect this, although nothing suggests visitors won't see a tiramisu now and then.
Not all the pastries are as casual as a cornetto.Photo courtesy of Fareground
Segura and Vinzoni met at Cinque Terre West before Segura move to Austin. The comedian bought the chef's signature pastries daily, and the two stayed in touch.
According to city records reported on this September by What Now Austin, the restaurant was originally supposed to open at 1100 S. Lamar Blvd., the complex where Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is.
It makes sense, then, that plan B would be Fareground, which is known as an incubator for new concepts. Right now, visitors to Fareground can also order snacks and full meals at Austin Rôtisserie, Desnudo, Four Brothers, Golden Boy, JABS Burgers & Fries, Shawarma Point, and Taco Pegaso, plus two cocktail bars.
“Ciccio Bomba is a celebration of the flavors I grew up with — simple, beautiful, handcrafted Italian baking made with pride and patience,” said Vinzoni in the release. “Fareground felt like the perfect home to share this tradition with Austin, a community that truly values quality, creativity, and authenticity.”
These cornetti are the star of the show.Photo courtesy of Fareground
Ciccio Bomba is open daily from 7:30 am to 4 pm. Online ordering is coming soon.