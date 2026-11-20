Reservations Open
3 Austin restaurants make OpenTable's Top 100 list
Booking platform OpenTable's list of its Top 100 Restaurants has arrived, and three Austin spots have landed on it. Aba, J Carver's, and Red Ash Italia are among the platform's most successful eateries.
The data-based list prizes diner reviews and interest, which ultimately makes this a contest of user opinion. OpenTable looked at restaurants in "good standing" with a minimum number of diner reviews. It then used other data points like the percentage of five-star reviews and reservations made in advance, plus the frequency of direct searches. All data was collected between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026.
Aside from Austin's three restaurants, four more from across Texas made the list: three from Dallas, and one from Houston.
- Mamani (Dallas)
- Mister Charles (Dallas)
- Mot Hai Ba — Lakewood (Dallas)
- BCN Taste & Tradition (Houston)
None of the Austin restaurants are a surprise. Aba, the Mediterranean restaurant on South Congress Avenue, is very popular with both tourists and locals, most notably for its sharable plates, lush decor, and fun but slightly hidden location. OpenTable tags it — and the rest of the Austin picks — for being good for special occasions. The platform also marks it as "lively" and good for outdoor dining.
J Carver's is the epitome of the white-tablecloth steakhouse in Austin, and it lives up to its formality with a classic menu. It also excels in seafood, especially the popular crabcakes, but reviewers love the whole concept from tip to tail, often praising the service and ambiance. OpenTable tags it as romantic and a good spot for cocktails.
Then there's J Carver's sister restaurant, Red Ash Italia. Red Ash made its debut when Austin didn't have quite so many Italian options — and since it opened in 2016, that's really saying something about how fast the city has changed. Even as competition grew, Red Ash has maintained its strong reputation with handmade pastas and wood fired cooking, carving out a niche and thriving in it. OpenTable marks it as being lively and a "hot spot." Reservations are still hard to get after a decade.