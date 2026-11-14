Hot Headlines
Austin's Seaholm Waterfront project moves forward and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of week includes the transformation of an iconic Austin facility and national awards for local restaurants. Plus, a long-awaited cafe is ready for its debut. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. Transformation of Seaholm Waterfront for community use moves ahead. The Trail Conservancy and Austin Parks and Recreation are kicking off Phase 2 of the Seaholm Waterfont project, turning the iconic Austin facility "into a vibrant community hub."
2. Austin chef and ramen joint win national restaurant awards from Eater. National restaurant news site Eater recently announced the winners of its 2026 Eater Awards, including several from Austin.
3. French café at top Austin art museum almost ready to open after 2 years. Visitors of the Blanton Museum of Art will soon have an excuse to linger even longer over breakfast, a cocktail, or other French classics. Café Fleurs de Nuit, a new concept from the team behind Justine’s Brasserie, will open November 20.
The Café Fleurs de Nuit menu is dedicated to classic French food. Photo by Barbara FG
4. Austin Persian concept makes The Infatuation's best new restaurants list. Three Texas restaurants have charmed restaurant review platform The Infatuation and ended up on its Best New Restaurants of 2026 list. One is in Austin.
5. Sustainable Austin general store starts counting: 3,439 sales before 2026 ends. Austin's creative, low-waste general store Parker + Scott has calculated that it needs to make 3,439 sales by New Year's Eve to maintain business operations.