Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
The great outdoors are calling and these entertaining options at open-air locales across the city are the answer to your future plans. Enjoy the night sky lit up with installations created by local artists at the return of Creek Show, now happening on a new stretch of the Waterloo Greenway. Or look back on the '90s in a new exhibit at the Bullock Museum. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete listing of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, November 12
COTALand presents Peppermint in the Park
Circuit of The Americas’ Peppermint Parkway is reimagined with an all-new experience inside COTALand. Peppermint in the Park will feature all the millions of lights, holiday displays, and decor guests have come to love now set inside the family-friendly park for a new winter wonderland moment. Festive treats, photo opportunities, rides, and attractions will be accessible to everyone who steps into the festive park grounds. Tickets are on sale. Peppermint in the Park is open through January 3.
Bullock Texas State History Museum presents "The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future"
A new exhibit at the Bullock Museum looks back at the '90s with nostalgia. The exhibit relives everything from politics to fashion, to the technology that shaped the decade, like CDs and desktop computers. Among the items on display are a piece of the Berlin Wall, a timeline of portable media players, and famous movie costumes. A member reception November 12 from 6-8 pm previews the exhibit, which opens to the public November 14. It will be on display through March 21, 2027.
Friday, November 13
Waterloo Greenway presents Creek Show
The signature Creek Show hosts another year of art on a newly opened southern section of Waterloo Greenway. Visitors will get the chance to explore and discover 10 light-based installations created by local artists along The Confluence at Waller Creek. The Creek Show will be open through November 21. Let the designs be a surprise or get a sneak peek here. Get a ticket on Universe.
Moody Center presents Jonas Brothers in concert
Sibling pop star trio the Jonas Brother comes back to Moody Center in part of The Burning Up Tour All Over Again. Since their early days on Disney stages, the brother have maintained their place in the music spotlight with seven albums and songs like “Burnin’ Up”, “S.O.S.,” and their comeback hit “Sucker.” Get more details about this show on Ticketmaster.
Blue Genie Art Bazaar presents 26th Annual Holiday Market
Holiday shopping season officially begins with the return of Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Visitors can browse and shop wall-to-wall local vendors selling local, unique, and handmade gifts. Additional activities include live music, fresh treats, family-friendly activities, and more. The bazaar is open through December 24. Admission is free and open to the public.
Saturday, November 14
Texas Book Festival
The Texas Book Festival takes over downtown Austin, the Texas Capitol, and other local venues, with a full schedule of programming for readers of all ages. Highlights of the two-day event include book signings, presentations, panels, activities for kids, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, and more. This year’s confirmed participating authors include Isabel Cañas, Dave Eggers, Xochitl Gonzalez, Patrick Radden Keefe, Lyla Sage, Colson Whitehead, and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
NightMarket.fun
Lakeline Park invites guests of all ages to celebrate Asian pop culture, street food, and more at NightMarket.fun. Highlights include over 100 vendors, K-pop, anime, and art. Visitors will also enjoy live performances from over 20 acts, including headliner and Filipina rapper Ruby Ibarra. General admission and VIP tickets are available now.
--
Brianna Caleri contributed to this article.