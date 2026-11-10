Eater Approval
Austin chef and ramen joint win national restaurant awards from Eater
Eater, the national restaurant news site, has announced the winners of its 2026 Eater Awards, including some in Austin. The publication split up its awards into national categories and local categories for the markets where Eater has a sustained presence.
Two Austin restaurants were featured in the national awards: Ramen Del Barrio made the Best New Restaurants list and Amir Hajimaleki of Roya was among the Chefs of the Year. In Austin's local awards, both of those winners were represented, plus:
- Lau Lau won Best New Cafe
- Clams Diablo at Austin Oyster Co. won Dish of the Year
- Texas French Bread won Comeback of the Year
To compile the awards, more than 30 Eater staffers and contributors scouted restaurants in 44 cities, with meals paid for by Eater. Restaurants and chefs were evaluated not just on food quality, but their overall experience and storytelling.
Despite being around since 2023 in a brick-and-mortar space, and existing even longer as a pop-up, Ramen Del Barrio was still eligible for the Best New Restaurants list. The concept by Chef Chris Krinsky moved into its first dedicated space in 2026, and Eater is considering this "Ramen Del Barrio 2.0."
The write-up by former Eater Austin editor Nadia Chaudhury, who is now the deputy editor in New York, pointed out that hybrids of Japanese and Mexican cuisine are happening across the United States. She ensured not to reduce it to a fad, and commended Krinsky for his earnestness.
"Somehow, his menu tastes better now that he has his own dedicated space where he hand-layered wood panels along the wall and lined the ceiling with sushi mats," wrote Chaudhury. She later continued, "Ramen Del Barrio 2.0 feels wholly like a loving expression of his culinary fascinations and his commitment to honoring both traditions."
Persian restaurant Roya is having a big first year, and just yesterday, November 9, it made another Best New Restaurants list by The Infatuation. This time, Chef Amir Hajimaleki is really in the spotlight on Eater's Chef of the Year list.
Austin-based contributor Erin Russell wrote that Roya — also a former pop-up — represents the chef's first "opportunity to fully express himself as an Iranian-born, Texas-raised chef."
Everyone who talks about Roya is compelled the mention the captivating space, but the tasting menu is the star. Personal takes on Persian classics make the experience feel special, rather than a routine exposure to a cuisine many Texans are unfamiliar with. Russell lets readers in on an open secret: Hajimaleki runs new dishes past his grandmother for consultation.
"In effect, Hajimaleki has shaped a tribute to the region that also walks you through his personal history," Russell wrote.
The remaining Austin award winners were both new and old, without any one unifying factor. However, there were some patterns: Lau Lau and Texas French Bread were both praised for their community impact (standing up for immigrants against ICE and being a reliable neighborhood space for both new and old Austinites, respectively); Austin Oyster Co. and Lau Lau both center Asian flavors; and Texas French Bread and Austin Oyster Co. were both heralded as great places to sip wine or a cocktail.