Same Ramen, New Barrio
Hot Austin noodle shop Ramen Del Barrio sets anticipated reopening date
Austin's popular fusion noodle shop Ramen Del Barrio (RDB) is almost ready to reopen, the restaurant announced July 15 on Instagram. The official reopening date is July 25. RDB is now located at 2007 Kramer Ln. in North Austin, right off Braker Lane and Metric Boulevard.
"Did you miss me? Id miss me," the post says. "We have been given approval to begin preparing food and are in the process of getting everything ready to go. See you soon Austin. Caele carnalgas!!"
Chef Chris Krinsky started Ramen Del Barrio as a pop-up and graduated to its first brick-and-mortar location in the beginning of 2023. Even so, it had an air of hip secrecy since it was located inside Hana World, an Asian supermarket. Hana World closed at the end of 2025, forcing RDB to pack up and move elsewhere.
Despite the unassuming setting, the Mexican-Japanese ramen shop became wildly popular in only a few years. It was a 2024 semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in the prestigious James Beard Awards, and it earned Bib Gourmand status (great food on a budget) in the Michelin Guide both years that the guide has operated in Texas so far. Krinsky also hosted Guy Fieri for an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.
Since the ramen shop closed, the team has kept busy, returning to its pop-up days. They maintained a residency at Yellow Ranger, a self-identified "Chinese-American dive," which Krinsky later said covered half his labor costs while closed. The team also executed collaborations with buzzy restaurants around town including Nixta Taqueria, La Santa Barbacha, Lao'd Bar, and Lolo Wine.
Fans knew that RDB would reopen since before it even closed, but it's been a long stretch of waiting for an opening date. The most recent news, from June 8, was that RDB would open sometime in July, so at least in that way the restaurant is right on time.
Ramen Del Barrio will be open Wednesdays through Mondays from 11 am to 3 pm and 4-10 pm.