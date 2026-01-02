Ramen's New Barrio
Austin's Mexican ramen spot starts residency with Chinese-American 'dive'
The unique fusion spot Ramen Del Barrio is briefly closed(-ish) as it moves from one location to the next. However, according to a late December Instagram post, guests can still pick up lunch during a "down time" residency. Ramen Del Barrio is temporarily moving in with Yellow Ranger, a self-described "Chinese-American dive" at 5420 Airport Blvd.
The residency started January 1 and continues indefinitely daily from noon to 4 pm. The post does not suggest when it will end, but it should last at least a couple of weeks, since the message does promise weekly specials fusing both kitchens' styles.
While the residency does exist, guests can order from a very tight menu: the signature carnitas tonkotsu and the taco chino, made with carnitas and rotating garnishes by Yellow Ranger. The host restaurant will have its own regular menu available the whole time, featuring dishes like crab rangoons, Taiwanese fried chicken, and loaded fries with lime aioli, scallions, and chili crisp.
Fans of local Asian food wrapped up 2025 with some trepidation as specialty grocery store Hana World closed along with Ramen Del Barrio inside. Ramen-lovers knew that Ramen Del Barrio had a new home lined up, since a brick-and-mortar location was announced in July, but there would be a gap in service. The Hana World location finished service December 21, and the new location at 2007 Kramer Ln., Ste. 100, is expected to open in early 2026.
"Many people have asked how they could help us in the downtime between our shops, suggesting that we should do a go fund me," wrote Ramen Del Barrio chef Chris Krinsky in the residency post.
He continued, "Personally I think I’ve been blessed with an incredible journey thus far and as daunting as it is at 27 years old, we’ve done more with less. I took out loan to cover my staffs income, so they will be paid, regardless, but the best way you can all come help support us is by visiting us these next few months with our friends on Airport Blvd."