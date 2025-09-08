Under Seasoned
New video series joins Austin chefs in the kitchen, starting with ramen
A new video series is going behind the scenes with Austin chefs to learn about their signature dishes, plus tips and tricks for cooking at home. Under Seasoned released its first episode August 26, showing people how to cook Ramen Del Barrio's famous carnitas tonkotsu.
Ramen Del Barrio is a restaurant without parallel in Austin, operating out of a grocery store, serving Mexican-Japanese fusion, and holding a Bib Gourmand designation from the inaugural Texas Michelin Guide.
Host and home cook Mason Adams stopped by and interviewed Chef Chris Krinsky as he cooked, showing important parts of the process but not getting bogged down with every detail. The show's tone offers some humor, but it's couched in an overall calm style, stylish editing, and moderate pace — clocking in at just over 15 minutes, it's long for social media, but relatively short for YouTube.
Mason Adams and Chris Krinsky (left and right) study a Japanese knife.Film still courtesy of Bless Thy Kitchen
Topics ranged from how this fusion ramen sets itself apart — using Mexican elements that aren't just the carnitas for a more well-rounded flavor, adding pureed raw garlic to increase the "pungency" as truly Japanese ramen would — to the validity of fusion as a creative impulse.
"We are a serious ramen shop that is respecting norms and traditions, and the core elements of ramen," said Krinsky in the episode. "Yes, we've bastardized the crap out of it. But at the same time, it's core is still there and is being respected."
Adams is a co-creator of the online video channel Bless Thy Kitchen, along with director, cinematographer, and editor Justin Leyba. The two met in film school and have collaborated ever since, says Leyba, writing into CultureMap via email. The channel has mostly put out videos of Adams cooking at home; this new series will "feature and champion local spots and diverse stories/flavors through the home cook's POV," Leyba says.
Under Seasoned already has four "notable Austin restaurants / trucks / chefs" that have signed on, and more will join the party as the recurring series progresses.
For Chef Krinsky, it was as simple as seeing what the Bless Thy Kitchen duo was putting out online and reaching out. If viewers notice a few similarities with the famous show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, it's not a coincidence. Krinksy had just hosted famous Food Network host Guy Fieri for an episode.
"His personality was so infectious that we were instantly hooked," Leyba says. "His vision for Mexican-Japanese fusion is completely unique and we thought it was a no-brainer to explore and do a deep dive into how he makes it all work, especially his bowl of Carnitas Tonkotsu."
The finished product.Film still courtesy of Bless Thy Kitchen
Whether it's luck or good camera training, Adams and Krinsky certainly had a great rapport, and home chefs should be able to glean a few tips and inspiration. And if they make it out to Ramen Del Barrio, now they know a bit about the chef behind the increasingly famous flavors.
"He welcomed us into his kitchen and was eager to share his breadth of knowledge, educating us not just about ramen, but also breaking down fish, knife sharpening, and even running a business," says Leyba. "We appreciated his generosity, honesty and humility. This pilot episode sets the tone for what's to come on Under Seasoned."