Whiskey business
BBQ, yacht rock, and more things to do in Austin for Father's Day 2026
Father's Day typically stirs up thoughts of grills, steak and whiskey. Thankfully, Austin has other options for the dads who are ready for a type of holiday. We've rounded up 10 creative ways to celebrate the dad or father figure in your life on Sunday, June 21, from donuts and pottery to car shows and beer. And yes, there's whiskey involved – but not in the way you think.
Before Father's Day
Father's Day concert in the park
2206 Barton Dr.
Hosted by the Austin Symphonic Band, the free Father's Day concert June 16 will include a lineup of patriotic melodies and classic tunes by Gershwin, Sinatra, Webber and Sousa. Bring a picnic blanket and a snack and enjoy the lively concert at the Zilker Hillside Theater from 7:30-9 pm.
Whiskey bottle etching at the Ruby Hotel & Bar
400 Fannin Ave., Round Rock
This one's more of a gift idea, but you can turn the pre-Father's Day pickup into a small adventure. The Ruby Hotel & Bar in Round Rock is offering custom-etched Jack Daniel's single barrel whiskey bottles for $45. Buyers can select a pre-written message or write their own. Each bottle has a 10-word message limit. Register here by Wednesday, June 17. There is a very specific pickup window: 7-8 pm at the Ruby Bar on June 18.
Smoke: A Celebration of Fire & Flavor at the Omni Barton Creek
8212 Barton Club Dr.
Do you have a dad who considers himself a bona fide pitmaster? Take him to the Omni Barton Creek's celebration of all things smoked and spiced. Smoke: A Celebration of Fire & Flavor takes place from Friday, June 19, to Saturday, June 20. The popular, two-day annual event returns for its second consecutive year, featuring a VIP live-fire dinner experience on Friday and a SEC-style barbecue showdown on Saturday. Guests can purchase separate events a la carte or the entire weekend for one price.
Dad jokes competition at The Brewtorium
6015 Dillard Circle A
Saturday is for dad jokes at The Brewtorium. The hilarious competition encourages participants to rock their best dad jokes for a chance at glory and The Brewtorium's new Dad Jokes Mexican lager. The event is free, but eager participants need to pre-register to guarantee a spot in the stand-up lineup. The theme for this year? Yacht rock.
Jaws on the Water at Volente Beach
16107 Farm to Market Road 2769, #Suite D, Leander, TX
Jaws on the water? Seems like a good idea. Volente Beach is back with their annual Jaws screening on Saturday, June 20. Adding an extra layer of fun? The event will have Jaws-themed cocktails, photo opportunities, food specials, and surprises lurking in the water. Don't say we didn't warn you.
Father's Day car show and brunch at Vista Brewing
13551 Ranch to Market Rd 150, Driftwood, TX
For the Top Gear-loving dad, Vista Brewing has a full weekend packed full of Father's Day fun. At the Saturday car show, Dad can show off his own vehicle or peruse the full lineup of automobiles on display at Vista Brewing's 21-acre ranch. There will be live music, lunch options, cold beer, and plenty of ways for dad to indulge his inner gear-head. On Sunday, Vista Brewing will host a Father's Day brunch.
On Father's Day
A cocktail class at the Roosevelt Room
307 W. 5th St.
The Roosevelt Room has a two-and-a-half-hour mixology class on Father's Day, ideal for the dad eager to elevate his cocktail game. The class will encompass an array of advanced drink-making techniques, from fat-washing to handcrafted infusions. Guests will be able to enjoy three cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a new, creative way to bond with dad on his special day at one of Austin's best cocktail bars.
Dad and Donuts at the Art Garage
Multiple locations
Available at all three Art Garage locations, the Dad and Donuts event will take place on Father's Day from 11 am to 1 pm. Each $10 ticket includes donuts, coffee, orange juice, and discounted pottery options. Pick a piece to paint together to start Father's Day off strong.
Father's Day knife engraving at Whole Earth Provision Co.
4477 S. Lamar Blvd. #200
Whole Earth Provision Co.'s Westgate location will have knife engraving opportunities from noon to 4 pm. Attendees can purchase an Opinel knife to engrave or bring their own Opinel for a free engraving. Check here for the Opinel knife types available to engrave during the Sunday event.
Father's Day Yacht Rock Party at St. Elmo Brewing Co.
8110 Springdale Rd.
Free and open to the public, St. Elmo Brewing Co. is keeping it chill with yacht rock classics, drink specials like the Dad's Daiquiri and a Papa Colada, and plenty of beer during their Father's Day party. The event takes place from 3-7 pm.