MEALS & CAREERS
Austin culinary nonprofit could lease city-owned kitchen for $100 a year
Culinary workforce nonprofit Good Work Austin could get a new kitchen to train aspiring cooks and help restaurant workers move up. The Austin City Council will consider a $100-a-year commercial kitchen lease for the nonprofit on November 19, giving it a chance to expand its free culinary training program in a city-owned space.
Austin restaurant owners came together during the city’s 2018 debate over paid sick leave. The group that became Good Work Austin included L’Oca d’Oro, Lenoir, and Rosen’s Bagel Co., according to Executive Director Kara Hanaoka. Adam Orman, co-owner of L’Oca d’Oro and a past chair of the nonprofit’s board, led an effort to build on that work and co-founded Good Work Austin in 2019 to improve wages, benefits, and working conditions in the restaurant industry.
The pandemic, which followed the paid sick leave discussion, spurred more action, Hanaoka said. “And then also COVID happened. And so it got a lot stronger during COVID because, of course, the restaurant community was really hurting,” she says.
During the pandemic, Good Work Austin's Community Kitchen program began paying local restaurants to prepare meals for people facing food insecurity, a win-win that kept restaurants afloat and hungry people fed. The program now provides three meals a day at two Austin shelters, sending out roughly 600 to 700 meals daily. Good Work Austin reimburses participating restaurants and requires them to pay workers who prepare the meals $23 an hour, Hanaoka says.
Broadly, Good Work Austin trains people for restaurant jobs, pays local restaurants to prepare meals for people in need, and helps food and beverage workers get health insurance.
A server ladles food from a pot. Good Work Austin’s Community Kitchen pays local restaurants to prepare meals for Austin shelters.Photo courtesy of Good Work Austin
The nonprofit would use the kitchen at 2400 Grove Blvd. to teach aspiring cooks, help people already working in restaurants move into better-paying jobs, and prepare meals for shelters and disaster response. If the council approves the proposal, the city can negotiate and sign a five-year lease with an option to extend it for another five years.
The lease covers about 1,260 square feet. Good Work Austin would also cover its share of utility costs.
If the lease is approved on the consent agenda, Good Work Austin would get the commercial kitchen at semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron’s former U.S. headquarters. Tokyo Electron stayed in Austin, moving its U.S. headquarters to the RiverSouth building at 401 S. First St., where it reopened in 2025.
Austin bought the 107-acre campus and surrounding property in March 2024 for about $87 million, using about $27 million in Project Connect anti-displacement funds because the site is near the planned Grove light-rail station. The city plans to use existing buildings for municipal operations, including emergency communications, and is working with neighbors on a broader redevelopment that would bring in income-restricted housing.
Two participants in Good Work Austin’s Culinary Workforce Training program pose in their aprons.Photo courtesy of Good Work Austin
Right now, Good Work Austin rents shared kitchen space at Congregation Beth Israel. The Grove Boulevard kitchen, Hanaoka says, would give the nonprofit a home for its free, nine-week Culinary Workforce Training program, which helps people facing barriers to employment get started in the restaurant industry.
The nonprofit also wants to offer free classes for people who already work in restaurants, including dishwashers and prep cooks looking to move up. Hanaoka also wants to teach aspiring business owners how to open a food business and find financing. Applications for the 2027 culinary training classes open in January.
The city’s five-year targets include about 1.05 million Community Kitchen meals, roughly $5 million reinvested in the local restaurant economy, and 30 paid transitional culinary positions. Under the proposal, Good Work Austin would train 250 Culinary Workforce Training participants and alumni and help 1,750 workers develop new skills.
Separately, Good Work Austin expects its Healthcare Access Program to help 110 food and beverage workers and their families get affordable health insurance in 2027, Hanaoka said in an email. Eligible workers in Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties may qualify for a plan with no monthly premium. Spots are limited, and workers can apply online.
Good Work Austin currently has about 130 members, according to Hanaoka. Its member restaurants include Canje, Hestia, Nixta Taqueria, and Olamaie.