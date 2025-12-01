In Stitches
City of Austin shows public 4 design options for I-35 cap-and-stitch
The city of Austin held a public open house on Saturday, November 22, to gather community input on two proposed “stitches,” elevated decks that will span Interstate 35 and eventually host parks and public spaces. These features are part of the broader I-35 cap-and-stitch project, aimed at reconnecting neighborhoods.
The two northern stitches are planned to stretch between 41st Street and the Red Line rail crossing. This marks the first public engagement on the project since Austin City Council approved $104 million in May to fund various roadway elements, including $24 million specifically allocated for these stitches.
During the meeting, residents reviewed four design options, each falling within the approved budget. City staff emphasized that the goal is to better understand community preferences for the location and layout of the 300-foot-long structures.
The four options are similar, with the biggest difference being the size and shape of the stitch along the Red Line; whether or not the 41st Street stitch sits on both sides of the street or just the north side; and the presence of a possible pedestrian bridge.
Option D includes a narrower strip of deck along the Red Line, moved to create the Hancock Stitch; a pedestrian bridge to that stitch that isn't present in all diagrams, and a version of the 41st Street Stitch that allows buildings on both sides of the road.City of Austin/speakupaustin.org
“We're going to take that information, bring it back and look at what the community's really thinking about,” Cap & Stitch Program Director Brianna Frey said. ...
--
Read the full story at KVUE.com. CultureMap Austin has added a paragraph followed by a graphic and caption to include more technical information about the four options.