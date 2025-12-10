Back to the Mat
New Austin Pilates studio goes back to the roots of the exercise
A new Pilates studio is making its debut in Austin in the new year. Integral Pilates will officially open January 5, 2026, at 10030 Menchaca Rd. Both the aesthetic and the traditional Pilates attitude at the studio are important to the business' identity, offering "vintage vibes." A soft opening from December 16 to January 4 allows Austinites to preview the space with a limited class schedule.
The studio was founded by two Pilates instructors, Leg Gibbons and Marli Kimball Johnston, who wanted to "[bring] true Mat and Equipment Pilates to the Austin community," according to a press release. The co-founders practice an older version of Pilates that they see other studios straying from.
Pilates was introduced almost exactly 100 years ago, in the late 1920s, by Joseph Hubertus Pilates. The release does not specify when exactly Pilates hit the era the studio aims to return to, but it does value being "approachable, inclusive, and deeply rooted in [the exercise form's] original principles." According to the co-founders, it should fit into everyday life.
Gibbons and Johnston want to teach everyone from beginners to "seasoned practitioners" in their new space. It is designed to feel warm and welcoming, trading minimalist modern studio vibes for dark wood paneled walls and accent colors. The release references both a vintage locker room and a family cabin.
“Integral has been a dream for us to create,” said Johnston in the release. “We’re creating a space that feels like home the moment you walk in. Somewhere approachable, inspiring and full of good energy. Pilates has given so much to us both physically and mentally, and we can’t wait to share that with Austin. Pilates should be for everyone!”
Integral Pilates will offer classes on the reformer — the sliding bench that most people probably associate the most strongly with Pilates — as well as classes on mats. The Mat Room has infrared heating panels and can fit 20-25 attendees, while the Equipment Room room fits 6 classic reformers and garage doors that can open during the class. The Equipment Room will also store other traditional Pilates equipment such as specialized chairs, a "Cadillac" (like a gigantic reformer), and more.
Integral Pilates' "December(ish)” soft opening offer includes mat and reformer classes daily except Christmas Eve and Day and costs $181. Drop-ins will also be available during the soft opening. After that, new class packs and memberships will be announced, plus an official schedule.