Joy is Back
Joyful store carrying Austin-made gifts opens on Kerbey Lane
This Thursday, October 3, long-time Austinite Chris Mattsson will officially open the doors to Joy Gift Shoppe on one of the most charming little streets in town, Kerbey Lane.
This charming shoppe (spelled with two Ps and an E, so you know it is charming) is locally and woman-owned. It used to be located at Castle Hill Fitness, but lost its lease there in May.
This shop will feature a curated selection of unique, handcrafted items from local artisans, as well as greeting cards and gifts for all occasions. Some of their brands will include A Kid's Co., C'est Bon, Coral & Tusk, Global Goods Partners, KOKO's Guide to Austin, Liberty Puzzles, and much more. Items will range from books and stationary to clothes, hand-crafted jewelry, and homeware, and as it says in a recent press release, this shop is "committed to supporting the local creative community and offering a joyful shopping experience."
This charming store sells hand-crafted items and gifts from local artisans. Photo courtesy of MYLK Collective
They'll not only do this with the items on their shelves, but they also plan to host events like local artist showcases, pop-ups, and holiday markets.
(If anyone else is picturing the delightful Rose Apothecary from Schitt's Creek at this point, you're not alone.)
"I love shopping in new cities and I am always happy to find a shop filled with beautiful wares, and one that reflects its hometown," says Mattsson. "Austin is filled with creative people and Joy is happy to showcase their talents. In addition to our Artist per Quarter program, we also choose a local artist or artists every year to create an image that we then turn into a Liberty Puzzle. Previous artists have included Beth Rinke, Alison Hightower Suttle and El Baker. This year’s Puzzle Artists will be announced in November."
The store's new location is also reinforcing its brand identity.
"We spent the summer looking for a new space that checked all our boxes and we are thrilled with our new location at 3706 Kerbey Lane," says Mattsson. "Kerbey Lane is the new version of what South Congress used to be—locally owned businesses showcasing unique items and a pedestrian-friendly street. It feels so uniquely Austin!"
Joy Gift Shoppe offers locally-made gifts, toys, and clothes for children of all ages. Photo courtesy of MYLK Collective
Joy will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, Mondays through Fridays; and 9am to 6pm on weekends. The grand opening will take place Thursday, October 3, between 10 am and 6 pm. During the entire grand opening week, visitors will be able to enter a giveaway for a Doing Goods rug of their choice plus a $100 store gift card.
More information is available at joygiftshoppe.com.