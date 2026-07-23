SUN SMART
New mineral sunscreen brand picks small Austin pharmacy for launch
Lazyface, a dermatologist-developed sunscreen brand for people, especially men, who tend to skip complicated skincare routines, will make its brick-and-mortar debut at Peoples Rx on Monday, July 27, making the Austin wellness retailer the first place customers can buy the products in person.
The partnership gives the Atlanta-based company its first permanent retail presence as it expands beyond online sales and a series of Austin pop-up events at running and rowing clubs and other community gatherings.
The initial lineup includes two products: Facescreen ($35) and Facestick ($25). According to the company, both SPF 30 mineral sunscreens provide broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection and up to 80 minutes of water resistance. The formulas are designed to go on clear instead of leaving the white cast often associated with mineral sunscreens.
Lazyface was founded by Atlanta brothers Stuart Kent and Dr. Steven Kent, a dermatologist who specializes in treating skin cancer. After years of treating the effects of sun damage, the brothers say they wanted to create a sunscreen for people who know they should wear it but don't want a complicated skincare routine.
Rather than launching through a national retailer, Lazyface chose Peoples Rx, the Austin retailer that has combined traditional pharmacy services with custom-compounded prescriptions and natural health products since 1980. In the company's early years, founder Bill Swail's home phone number served as the pharmacy's after-hours emergency line, reflecting the personal approach that helped build the business.
CEO Stephen Erickson speaks at the grand opening of People's Wellness in Westlake last March. Instagram/People's Rx
Since Swail's death in 2022, former tech executive Stephen Erickson, an Austinite by birth and a longtime Peoples Rx customer, has taken over as president and CEO. At the end of March, the company relocated its Westlake store to the Mira Vista Shopping Center on Bee Caves Road, around the corner from Trader Joe's, reopening it as Peoples Wellness, an expanded concept that combines traditional pharmacy services with compounding, wellness consultations, and a broader selection of personal care products.
Lazyface selected Austin for its first in-person retail rollout because of the city's outdoor lifestyle and active community. Ahead of its retail debut, the brand hosted pop-up events with RAW Running Club, Austin Rowing Club, and Thicket Park's Baby Rave, with additional activations planned at breweries, golf courses, hotel pool parties, and other local venues.
A representative of the company lists five more pop-ups where Austinites can sample the product before buying:
- Sunday, July 26, at Klerje Coffee
- Tuesday, July 28, at Mean Eyed Cat
- Friday, July 31, at Austin Rowing Club
- Saturday, August 1, for Zilker Brewing's Pickle Palooza
- Saturday, August 15, at Thicket Food Park's Baby Rave