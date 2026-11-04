2026 Election Results
Austin election results: More money for parks and libraries, no audit
Austin voters weighed in on 10 city propositions this midterm election, but three really stood out: a bond proposal on park improvements, a bond proposal on library improvements, and a city charter amendment related to efficiency audits.
Here's a breakdown of Props A, B, and I and whether voters approved or denied each.
Props A and B
Propositions A and B were city bond proposals that would require tax rate increases. Voters approved both propositions.
The city expects to issue the bonds in installments beginning in 2027. With both props approved, the city anticipates raising the property tax rate by $0.011024, or 1.1024 cents, per $100 of taxable assessed value during the lifecycle of the bonds.
For an Austin homeowner with a taxable property value of $500,000, city staff estimates the bonds will add $55.12 per year to their tax bill, or $4.59 a month. You can see further impact breakdowns on Page 9 of the city’s bond election guide.
Proposition A
Proposition A is a $260 million bond for parks and recreation improvements.
Austin Prop A $260M in Bonds for Parks:
- For: 60.92 percent, or 221,332 votes
- Against: 39.08 percent, or 141,974 votes
- Vote Total: 363,306
Here’s how the city will break up that $260 million:
- $65.5 million for renovations, replacements, and improvements at existing Parks and Recreation Department facilities, recreation and senior centers
- $29.5 million for improvements to playscapes, trails, roadways, parking lots, athletic fields and facilities, city cemeteries, and park “electrification infrastructure”
- $65 million for improvements to neighborhood parks, metro parks, greenbelts and community gardens
- $65 million for renovations or replacements of existing city pools
- $35 million to purchase new parkland, with priority given to infill parks in “park-deficient” areas, greenbelts and greenways
Proposition B
Proposition B is a $35 million bond for library improvements.
Austin Prop B $35M in Bonds for Libraries
- For: 59.89 percent, or 216,730 votes
- Against: 40.11 percent, or 145,134 votes
- Vote Total: 361,864
According to the city, $20 million will be used to renovate, rehabilitate, and expand the Hampton Branch of Oak Hill library. The other $15 million would go toward a future Colony Park Branch Library.
City staff said improvements may include additional library space, facility renovations, and other building upgrades.
Prop I
Proposition I was a citizen-led ballot measure created after Austin voters rejected a proposed property tax increase called Proposition Q last year. If approved, Prop I would have amended the city charter to require an independent affordability and efficiency initiative every five years and before any tax rate increase election.
Austin Prop I Independent Audit
- Against: 54.93 percent, or 189,249 votes
- For: 45 percent, or 155,293 votes
- Vote Total: 344,542
Last August, the Austin City Council voted to conduct an independent, comprehensive efficiency review of all city departments. That review was created as a result of an ordinance passed by the council.
Supporters of Prop I said it would require more accountability from the city and provide stronger protections because an ordinance can be overturned more easily than charter provision.
Opponents of Prop I likened it to the federal Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Because the ballot language said the independent contractor would be required to identify annual and multi-year savings that exceed the cost of the contractor’s services, opponents said that could create an incentive for the consultants to recommend deeper cuts. They also noted that if there is a pressing need for the city to increase the tax rate, an election to do that could not happen before an audit is performed.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com. Vote counts were updated November 4 at 7:10:52 am.