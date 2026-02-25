Low-cost Love
9 Austin shelters come together for big name-your-price adoption event
It's always a good time to adopt a pet in Austin, with shelters at the ready and lots of adoption parties. This one, however, will be a huge resource for Austin animal lovers, bringing together nine Austin-area shelters for the ultimate adoption event.
The coalition's goal is to re-home 200 animals and drive donations on March 4 and 5 for Amplify Austin Day, a citywide donation drive. To help incentivize, the agencies will let adopters “Name Your Own Adoption Price” from March 6-8, 2026.
The nine organizations making the event happen are:
- TRAPRS
- Love-A-Bull
- Rescue ATX Dogs
- Classic Canines
- Austin Pets Alive!
- Austin Animal Services
- Austin Humane Society
- Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
- Pflugerville Animal Welfare Services
Representatives from the organizations gathered February 24 to deliver their message clearly. They say that they want to drive donations to open more space at shelters and continue to help stray dogs and cats.
Austin shelters are often at or very close to capacity; the city has kept up with a live release rate of more than 95 percent since 2019, which means they really rely on adopters to keep animals moving through the system.