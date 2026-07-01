Community Connection
Master-planned community Lariat rallies behind opening of new walkable elementary school
The opening of Lariat Trails Elementary this fall fulfills a key piece of Lariat's vision for a connected, walkable community where schools, parks, and neighborhoods are woven together.
Ahead of the school's debut, residents, homebuilders and Randolph Texas Development came together to raise $6,464 in support of teachers and staff as they prepare for the school’s first year.
"This school has always been envisioned as the heart of the community where families connect, friendships form, and community takes root," said Grant Rollo, vice president of land for Randolph Texas Development, the developer of Lariat. "Its impact will extend beyond the classroom, helping create the shared experiences and connections that define great communities.”
The donation will help provide classroom supplies, decorations, and other resources for teachers. The funds were generated through Lariat's inaugural community 5K held in April, which raised money through race registrations and community participation, along with builder contributions.
A ceremonial check was presented to Principal Christina Gamez during a May 28 Meet the Staff event, where future students and families gathered to meet teachers and tour the campus.
Photo courtesy of Lariat
"The support we've received from the Lariat community has been incredible," said Gamez. "Meeting families and seeing the enthusiasm for the school's opening reinforced what a special opportunity we have to build a strong culture from day one."
Located within the 706-acre Lariat master-planned community, Lariat Trails Elementary will welcome up to 900 students when it opens August 12.
The new campus, features modern classrooms, outdoor learning environments, a central courtyard and flexible gathering spaces designed to support both student learning and community engagement. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday, July 31, at 1 pm.
Liberty Hill ISD continues to experience rapid enrollment growth, with district enrollment projected to nearly double by 2033. The new elementary school will help accommodate that growth while providing a neighborhood-centered educational experience for Lariat residents and surrounding families.
Lariat 5K held in April. Video provided by Lariat, Liberty Hill, TX.