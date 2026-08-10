Made in Austin 2026
Austin PBS to broadcast annual community celebration for the first time
Austin's community media landscape will be on full display on August 13 as Austin PBS hosts its first live broadcast of Made in Austin, an hourlong celebration of its local programming. This will be the fourth annual Made in Austin, which was previously just an event for supporters; now viewers can watch or listen to the event as it happens.
The celebration will feature talks and performances by journalists, filmmakers, and other community members who contribute to PBS programming in Central Texas. Viewers will also get a preview of what's coming in the next season, plus other upcoming educational initiatives and community partnerships, a press release says.
The schedule features:
- Conversations about journalism with the teams behind Austin InSight, Overheard with Evan Smith, and Decibel.
- Previews of a documentary about Carrascolendas, one of the country's first bilingual educational TV series and a product of Austin PBS; the "traumedy docuseries" How We Grieve; and a behind-the-scenes look at eclipse photography, Eclipse Outlaw Chase, among other titles.
- A bespoke spoken word performance, Dear Future Austin, by Austin hip-hop artist Qi Dada of Riders Against the Storm.
- An announcement about the second season of High School Quiz Show: Austin, plus stories about PBS Austin in the educational sphere.
- A celebration marking 30 seasons of Central Texas Gardener, including highlights from the season and some tips from host Jon Hart Asher to lead Austinites into fall.
- Learning about opportunities to support and engage with Austin PBS.
"Every day, Austin PBS invites viewers into the lives of remarkable people and communities across Central Texas," said Austin PBS president and CEO Luis Patiño. "With this year's Made in Austin, we're turning the cameras around and opening the doors to our home. This live broadcast is an opportunity to celebrate the community that makes our work possible while sharing a first look at the stories, programs and ideas that will shape what’s next for Austin PBS.”
Viewers can tune in via Austin PBS on TV, the PBS App, and the Austin PBS YouTube Channel on Thursday, August 13, starting at 7 pm.