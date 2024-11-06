Election News
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson appears to avoid runoff by 31 votes
In addition to the presidential race, Texas Senate race and many others, voters in Austin had another major contest to consider: the race for mayor.
Current Mayor Kirk Watson appeared to narrowly avoid a runoff with 100 percent of precincts reporting him receiving 50.01 percent of the vote. With five candidates on the ballot, a single candidate needed to receive 50 percent of the vote, plus one vote, to not require a runoff. Watson has 50 percent of the vote plus 31 votes.
Watson delivered a speech on Tuesday night as he led the race against four challengers: former Austin City Council member Kathie Tovo, community organizer Carmen Llanes Pulido, interfaith organizer Doug Greco and construction company owner Jeff Bowen.
Here are the latest results:
Austin Mayor Last Updated: November 6, 2024, 12:44:22 am
- Kirk Watson*: 50.01 percent (174,576 votes)
- Carmen Llanes Pulido: 20.15 percent (70,336 votes)
- Kathie Tovo: 16.64 percent (58,072 votes)
- Jeffrey Bowen: 8.4 percent (29,308 votes)
- Doug Greco: 4.81 percent (16,797 votes)
Vote Total: 349,089
Watson officially announced his reelection campaign in April and filed his paperwork to appear on this year's ballot in July. He has served his current term since the start of last year. And if he's reelected, he'll continue to serve as Austin's mayor until 2029.
In his campaign announcement, Watson said since starting his role in 2023, he helped the city by adding housing reforms, filling empty positions within the Austin Police Department, launching the Austin Infrastructure Academy, and working to help the city's homelessness concerns.
If Watson is reelected, he said he wants to make climate change response more of a priority by closing down part of Austin Energy's Fayette Power Plant.
