Design For All
Famed Austin architecture office opens call for 2026 $20K design grant
A leading Austin-based architecture office is offering pro-bono services to nonprofits in the Austin, Houston, and for the first time, Dallas-Fort Worth ares. Michael Hsu Office of Architecture (MHOA) is embarking on its fifth annual Design for All initiative, with applications open now through May 15 at 5 pm.
MHOA is looking for a registered 501(c)(3) located within 50 miles of the approved metros. The nonprofit chosen will receive a grant covering $20,000 of design services; that might include things like a site analysis, a preliminary floor plan, or a proposal for a work plan, according to a press release.
Even if Austinites aren't architecture fanatics, they probably know MHOA's work, especially if they're foodies. The office has worked on Uchi's restaurant portfolio, Loro, Uptown Sports Club, P. Terry's, and more visually striking local buildings.
The goal of the Design for All Initiative is to help local nonprofits deliver more fully on their community work by giving them more functional spaces to work from.
“Working on Design For All projects reminds us why we became designers,” said MHOA senior associate Chet Morgan in the release. “This work serves as a reminder that thoughtful collaboration can unlock new possibilities long before construction begins.”
Last year's recipient was American YouthWorks, which used its grant to update its existing space, which it had "outgrown," according to a release at the time. Other past recipients include Central Texas Table of Grace (2024), Abigail E. Keller Foundation (2024), The Women’s Home and Children’s Assessment Center (2023), and Austin Angels (2022).
“Design For All has become one of the most meaningful ways we connect our work to the communities we care about,” said MHOA founder and principle Michael Hsu. “With our first Design For All project for Austin Angels completing construction this year, we’re especially proud of how the program continues to grow. As we prepare to open applications for this year’s program, we’re excited to meet the next nonprofit that’s prepared to imagine great possibilities with the support of design.”
Interested nonprofits can submit applications through Google Forms.
MHOA offers the following timeline for the process going forward:
- Call for Entries – March 10
- Questions due – April 10
- Q&A posted on website – April 24
- Submission Deadline – May 15 at 5 p.m. CT
- Shortlist Interviews – June 8-19
- Partnership announced – June 26
More information about the Design for All initiative, including more specific eligibility requirements, is available at hsuoffice.com.