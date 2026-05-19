New Layers of Onion Creek
Austin Parks and Rec acquires 50 acres of parkland along Onion Creek
Southeast Austinites will have a sprawling new park soon. Austin Parks and Recreation has announced that it acquired 50 acres of parkland along Onion Creek this May. Visitors will be able to access it in its natural state until the City decides to develop it.
The City counts this acquisition toward its goal to ensure that everyone lives at most 5-10 minutes from a park, walking. For some residents, their respective destination is more exciting than others, and this land looks like it'll satisfy many visitors' desire to be in nature, not just outside.
The technical terminology is "passive park," indicating that the City is only doing a minimum amount of work to maintain the park — namely clearing it from hazards — and essentially deferring further development. A newsletter explains that this system helps the city purchase land when it is relatively inexpensive and do the harder work of creating dedicated recreation areas and programming as demand grows.
Another subjective benefit, depending on how nearby residents feel about parks and nature, is that this approach means they'll get to enjoy the land as-is, indefinitely. The release says the City sees these parks as opportunities for "relief from urban life," where visitors can enjoy the natural features of the land and wildlife.
The creek creates a serene landscape.Photo courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation
The announcement offers a general timeline for most new parks: It takes about six months to a year to open them as passive parkland, then a year or two later trails and other improvements become available. Residents can check the park's status on this interactive map.
The City has been using funds from a 2018 bond program to purchase parkland, and it's almost done. This purchase marks 92 percent utilization of the program's funds. It also uses money from 2025's Land Acquisition Fund, which totaled $50 million for water protection, drainage, recreation, and more.
The Onion Creek land, which does not have a name, is part of a more than 200-acre land assemblage that also encompasses Old San Antonio District Park and Wunneburger Neighborhood Park. The City still has more steps to complete in purchasing the entire assemblage. After it completes the larger purchase, it will start vision planning for a possible Metropolitan Park.