In the Loop
Free Zilker Loop shuttle restarts service for summer 2026
Nothing ruins a trip to Zilker Park like the traffic around it, so the City of Austin is bringing back the Zilker Loop, a free weekend and holiday shuttle service. The service will start Saturday, May 23, and run through Monday, September 7.
The 20-minute loop starts at the Stratford Parking Lot (on the north side of the park, between the Zilker Botanical Garden and the volleyball courts) and makes stops throughout the park, including the garden and the Barton Springs Pool. A route update this season also adds the Zilker Hillside Theater as a stop.
The Hillside Theater stop helps visitors get straight to free performances throughout the season; this year's production is Singin' in the Rain, with performances between July 10 and August 15. The same stop also services the Violet Crown Trail Head, which is marked by a new Mile Zero arch, gathering places, and more as of late 2025.
Parking at the Stratford Lot will save visitors money, since they can waive the first two hours of fees using the Park ATX App. On weekends and holidays, parking at Zilker costs $3 per hour.
On days the Zilker Loop is running, including Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, and Labor Day, it will offer service from noon to 6 pm. When a show is playing at the theater, the shuttle will extend its service until the end of the show. Pets and coolers are not allowed on the shuttle.
To skip driving altogether, visitors can take the 30, 803, 3 CapMetro bus routes. The 30 gets closest, with stops at the park itself, while the 803 and 3 both stop about a mile away on South Lamar Boulevard.