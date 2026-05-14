News You Can Eat
A deserted distillery, bakery beer pairings, and more Austin food news
This spring week in Austin is largely about drinks, from coffee to sour beers. Not all of it is good news, since we've heard of some closings, but an opening and two fun events will take the edge off.
Openings and closings
Desert Door Distillery, the famous sotol distillery in Driftwood, appears to have been — pardon the pun — deserted. Couples planning weddings have been notified that their bookings have been canceled, and some even reached out to the distillery first after hearing about others' cancellations. The distillery's last public social media posts appear to have been about a month ago. The Austin Business Journal has used information from staff to get a better picture of what happened.
A stylish and unique tasting room located between San Marcos and Wimberley is closing, and the reason is a bit opaque. Senza Maeso is a locally made hybrid spirit made from the South American cape gooseberry. Its tasting room is closing after May 31 because, according to an Instagram post by the business, its growth was too much to keep up with. Its owners write that it took "More time, more energy, and a lot more money than we expected. We’ve reached the point where we simply can’t keep operating."
Austinites might remember Empowered Coffee, a shop that opened in 2018 and employed people with Down syndrome. A press release announces that it has returned and is open now as Empowered Café at 1701 Simond Ave., Unit 104. The release states that rent costs led to the coffee shop's initial closure, but that's no longer an issue since the property owner at the new location, Carlin Wealth Management Group, is providing the space rent-free. The café serves breakfast and lunch daily from 7 am to 2 pm, and all the staff will have Down syndrome and other neurodivergent conditions. Teal House Coffee & Bakery will sell sandwiches and JuiceLand will provide juices.
Other news and notes
Austinites might want to take a break from wine pairings and enjoy something a little less common this weekend. The Grim Bakery has devised a menu to pair with seasonal sour beers from Blue Owl Brewing for a single seating Saturday, May 16, from 3-4 pm. According to a Do512 listing, there will be four bite-sized pairings, including the sour raspberry Belgian-style Dapper Devil with cheesecake and raspberry compote, and Cool & The Gang, a sour session beer made with earl gray tea, paired with lavender earl gray cake. Tickets ($42) are available online.
ThoroughFare, a new café, deli, and grocery venture by local bakery ThoroughBread, is throwing a Mueller neighborhood block party on May 21 from 4-8 pm. There will be lots of activities and deals on offer, including complimentary face painting for kids, bread and cookie tastings, merch giveaways, and vendors from a variety of local businesses, many of whom with samples. Partners include Toy Joy, Veracruz All Natural, Lick Ice Cream, and more. RSVP and see more information on Partiful.