Hot Headlines
8 Austin billionaires make Forbes 400 list and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a look at Austin's richest residents, plus previews of exciting new restaurants. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. 8 Austin billionaires land on Forbes' 2026 list of richest Americans. The richest billionaires in America have a collective worth of $8 trillion in 2026, a staggering $1.4 trillion increase since last year, says Forbes. And a Polish-American billionaire residing in Austin with ties to Elon Musk and SpaceX has become one of the richest people in the nation.
2. Kyle and Noah Hawley expand Austin store with bookshop and coffee bar. An artsy Austin power couple is moving the charming stationery store Letterpress Play and expanding it into an independent bookstore this October.
3. Austin chef fires up Indian-Texan smokehouse for 3rd local restaurant. Chef Laila Bazahm is firing up an Indian smokehouse for her third Austin restaurant in four years, following Spanish restaurant El Raval in 2023 and Southeast Asian restaurant Siti in 2025.
4. Austin taqueria makes 2026 New York Times list of favorite restaurants. Austin and El Paso are representing the Lone Star State on a prestigious new dining list. The New York Times has published "The Restaurant List 2026," which enumerates the staff's favorite restaurants of the year. Taco spot Paprika made the list in Austin, and Elemi Taqueria made it in El Paso.
Panciuto is now open in Hyde Park. Photo by Chad Wadsworth
5. Austin restaurateur replaces Umarell with more Italian-American concept. The founder of a popular Austin burger joint has debuted a new Italian restaurant in Hyde Park — right in the same place as Umarell, where he was formerly a partner.