Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Fall-inspired (and perhaps aspirational) fun is all you will need to stay entertained in the city for the days ahead. Let go of some inner angst at Austin Psycho or up your cinephile cred with time spent at Fantastic Fest. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, September 17
Fantastic Fest
The nationally-renowned genre film festival in the country returns at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar. Attendees will have the opportunity to screen a curated selection of cinema by filmmakers from around the world. Notable festival events include showings of Resident Evil and the new Prime Video series Carrie. Screenings and events are scheduled through September 24. Individual tickets will also be available for many films 10 minutes before the screening starts.
Pioneer Farms presents Pumpkin Nights
Celebrate the fall season with family-friendly festivities at Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms. Activities include games, live entertainment, and a self-guided walk through a half-mile path made from over 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. This event is open to all ages. Tickets are on sale now. Pumpkin Nights is open through October 31.
Emo’s Austin presents Slayyyter in concert
Electropop artist Slayyyter comes to Austin as part of her world tour. The singer-songwriter will take the stage at Emo’s Austin to perform music from her new album, Worst Girl in America. Slayyyter is best known for her songs “brand new chanel” and “Daddy AF.” Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Moody Center presents Thomas Rhett in concert
Country musician Thomas Rhett performs live in Austin for one night only. The “Die a Happy Man” and “Marry Me” singer plays at Moody Center as part of The Soundtrack to Life tour. Rhett rose to fame in the early 2010s with his breakout hit “It Goes Like This” in 2013. He released his most recent album, About a Woman, in 2024. Get seating details from Ticketmaster.
Friday, September 18
Rage Room Austin presents Austin Psycho
Step into the mind and kill room of a psycho at Rage Room Austin. This immersive slasher-themed experience invites guests to release their inner urges and embrace blood-splattered chaos. Visitors can suit up in rage room gear and live out iconic thriller homage moments in a judgement-free, blood-drenched space. Austin Psycho is open through October 31.
The Contemporary Austin presents Fall 2026 Exhibitions opening reception
Be among the first to explore the fall 2026 exhibitions at The Contemporary Austin. The opening reception will feature the nation’s largest Moki Cherry exhibition, The Living Temple: The World of Moki Cherry, and a suite of drawings and sculpture by Austin-based artist Laura Lit. Guests will also enjoy an all-vinyl DJ set and a Moki-inspired DIY iron-on patch making station. Admission is free and open to the public.
Saturday, September 19
Long Center presents Teresa Lozano Long Community Day
The Long Center hosts an all-day block party celebration for guests of all ages. Highlights include children’s crafts and games, live music, food trucks, and BubblePalooza presented by H-E-B. Long Community Day admission is free.