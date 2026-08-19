Fantastic News
Austin's spooky, goofy Fantastic Fest reveals 2026 feature film lineup
One of Austin's favorite annual events, Fantastic Fest, is creeping up on its 21st year with its menagerie of genre films — lots of horror films, though the term technically applies to anything that strongly adheres to some genre or another. The 2026 event from September 17-24 boasts 56 world and international premieres, plus more movies making their debuts across the continent and country.
Most badges are sold-out, except "second half" badges for the final four days and industry badges. The full lineup is news for everyone, though, whether they bought badges in advance or not. Individual tickets will also be available for many films 10 minutes before the screening starts.
Fantastic Fest is hosted by Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, one of the long-running reminders of the chain's early independent days. Festival director Lisa Dreyer said in a press release that this year the programming focuses mostly on driving discovery of new directors and other talent.
This is also the first year that there's a direct pipeline from the festival to possible distribution through Alamo.
“Because we have the most diverse film slate in all of exhibition," said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kusterman, "we are in a unique position to support these films from festival premiere to theatrical release, including our new Alamo Exclusives distribution model, giving the films that play Fantastic Fest a distinct advantage at reaching a nationwide audience."
Here are a few important highlights from the vast lineup:
- Opening night: Beware Boiúna by Mike P. Nelson
A legendary giant snake is the focal point of this new film by the maker of Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025). The release promises the film will be "terrifying and hiss-terical fun."
- Closing night: The Swallow by Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer
Teenagers on a camping trip get into trouble when they break into a fenced area in the woods. Sentient quicksand — and lots of visual effects — makes it hard for them to escape.
- Award screening: Extreme Prejudice by Walter Hill
Famed director Walter Hill will receive a special award denoting "incomparable contributions to genre film." His thriller Extreme Prejudice, set along the border in South Texas, will be shown at the festival, and Alamo will highlight more of his work in a nationwide retrospective in January of 2027.
- Competitions: Competitions for pitches, finished films screened at the fest, and even evil laughs.
- Appearances: Performances, presenting duties, and other appearances by musical guests Drakulas and Gwar, and podcasts Blerdy Massacre, Doug Loves Movies, and The Kingcast.
Much more programming is available to browse at fantasticfest.com. Remaining badges and tickets are also for sale at the same link.