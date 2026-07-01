From Fest to Screen
Butthole Surfers doc kicks off Alamo Drafthouse film distribution program
The Austin-based movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is doing something about the great films that premiere at festivals and never make it to the general public. It's launching Alamo Exclusives, a theatrical distribution program specifically dedicated to getting more eyes on those films across the country for limited runs. The program will start with the South by Southwest-premiered documentary Butthole Surfers: The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt.
The documentary follows the rise and taming of Butthole Surfers, the wild '80s punk band from San Antonio and Austin. The film uses archival footage and interviews to go deep on the many band members over the years and their shock-and-awe performance style.
With gratuitous full-frontal nudity, questionable group ethics, and a penchant for always upping the ante, it's not surprising that this film hasn't become a mainstream hit, but it offers strangely beautiful and loving insight into what makes Austin so weird — and what that cost the people involved. It's an encouraging first choice to prove Alamo Drafthouse is committed to bringing interesting and unique films to light.
Tickets will go on sale July 21 for screenings scheduled for late this summer.
"I’m so grateful that Alamo Drafthouse believes in this film and chose it to kick off the Alamo Exclusives distribution program,” said director Tom Stern in a press release. “I love that Alamo audiences are passionate moviegoers who genuinely embrace great documentaries and independent cinema. Knowing this film will be experienced on big screens by that kind of audience makes this release especially meaningful.”
“Too many incredible films premiere at festivals and then never receive the theatrical life they deserve,” says Lisa Dreyer, director of Alamo's Fantastic Fest and film innovation. “We are actively searching for films across all genres, from horror to comedy, to everything in-between, to champion in this new, exciting way. We're thrilled to launch the program with BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT, a film that’s bold, entertaining, unapologetically original, and deeply connected to Austin's creative DNA. We couldn't imagine a better film to kick off this new chapter.”
Alamo Exclusives will run titles without distribution from a variety of festivals including Sundance, South by Southwest (SXSW), Tribeca, TIFF, Cannes, Berlin, and Fantastic Fest. Those limited runs will also come with marketing support, and Alamo will work directly with filmmakers to make it happen.
One of Alamo's specialties as a chain is a wide selection of titles; the release says it plays "more movies than any other theater in the world." That includes repertory programming (showing old films), releasing new films in a way that highlights the filmmaker, special events, and more. Alamo Exclusives will fit right in, but they'll be clearly labeled so that they're easy to spot.
More titles will be announced "in the coming months," the release says. Alamo is taking submissions from filmmakers and sales agents via Film Freeway.
“From the very beginning, Alamo Drafthouse has championed independent film and built strong relationships with filmmakers because we know our audiences value discovering great cinema,” says Michael Kustermann, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. “Time and again, they've shown they'll come out to support bold, original films when given the opportunity. ‘Alamo Exclusives’ is a natural extension of that. It gives us another way to champion filmmaker-driven films that deserve to be discovered and connect them with the wider Alamo Drafthouse audience.”