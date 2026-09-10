Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live music is in no short supply thanks to this crop of can’t miss local concerts, festivals, and other events. Get a ticket to Levitation or see artists like Shaboozey and Tim McGraw play on some of the city’s most famous stages. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, September 10
Moody Center presents Tim McGraw in concert
Country legend Tim McGraw performs live in Austin for one night only. The singer of top songs like “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Something Like That” plays at Moody Center of his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour. Get seating information on Ticketmaster.
Levitation
Alternative music genres like psych, metal, electronic, punk, indie, and dream pop will take the stage at Radio/East and other venues on Red River and the East Side with the return of Levitation. The four-day festival schedule includes performances by headliners like Arlo Parks, Bikini Kill, Molchat Doma, Sleep, The Garden, and Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats. Tickets are available now.
Hotel Van Zandt Pool Club Series
The Hotel Van Zandt Pool Club Series, featuring themed weekend programming, live DJ sets, and cocktail specials, continues this weekend. Guests are encouraged to show up in their bucket hats, baby tees, and early-2000s style to fit the week’s Y2K summer theme. The series continues through September 27. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Friday, September 11
Moody Amphitheater presents Shaboozey in concert
Breakout country music star Shaboozey performs live at Moody Amphitheater. Since his hit song “Tipsy” took over the charts, Shaboozey has performed at iconic events like the Grammy Awards and Coachella. Fans will enjoy a show featuring songs from his new album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales. More details can be found on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, September 12
Pecan Street Festival
The iconic Pecan Street Festival returns to Hill Country Galleria for its fall season installment. The two-day festival features live music performances on multiple stages, local vendors, family-friendly activities, and more. A selection of local and global wine and beer booths will also be on site for guests 21 and older to enjoy. Admission is free and open to the public.
House of Torment
Welcome spooky season and test your mettle at Austin’s most famous haunted house attraction. Guests will explore three all-new experiences: Jason Universe: Survive The Night; Return of the Abominations; and Beyond the Veil. Other onsite activities include the Hades Zombie Simulation, the Phobia immersive experience, the Nocturne Sanctum Secret Bar, mini escape games, and axe throwing. Opening weekend tickets are available now. House of Torment is open through November 8.
Sunday, September 13
Moody Amphitheatre presents Chance the Rapper in concert
Chicago lyricist Chance the Rapper celebrates the 10th anniversary of his hit mixtape Coloring Book with a tour stop in Austin. Fans can expect a setlist featuring tracks from the groundbreaking project like “No Problem” and will also hear music from his 2025 album, Star Line. Get more information from Ticketmaster.