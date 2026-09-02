Fear of the Unknown
Famously freaky haunted house in Austin adds 3 new immersive scares
Change can be scary, but at Austin's House of Torment, it's terrifying. The acclaimed haunted house is adding three new attractions to keep things fresh for its 2026 spooky season.
The stories inhabit different worlds: the classic movie universe of Friday the 13th, a post-apocalyptic dystopia, and an esoteric ritual that's nearing completion. The 2026 season runs from September 12 to November 8.
House of Torment is known for its commitment to immersion, including detailed costumes and sets. Actors bring the operation to life, and while of course everyone has different levels of bravery, people go to House of Torment expecting to really feel scared.
The three stories below expand the offerings this year:
- Jason Universe: Survive The Night: This new walkthrough offering makes use of one of the horror genre's most established baddies, Jason Voorhees. Movie fans have felt the fear before they even show up at the gates. And this licensed depiction of Jason is the real deal. An "extremely limited" add-on lets guests control how Jason scares the crowds by choosing actions like "slash" and "stalk."
- Return of the Abominations: This one takes place in a city's ruins, with "mutated survivors, biomechanical zealots, feral alchemic horrors, and void-scarred cultists" at war, according to a press release. Chaos reins in this unsettling scene.
- Beyond the Veil: Fans of the occult will want to check out this story about an abandoned manor obscuring an arcane book. Each time it opens, more of the inscrutable story is written. The cult that guards it realizes it is recording rather than writing, but now it's too late.
Other add-ons extend the experience with different mini-themes. Those include escape games, five for $5 Axe Throwing, and a Hades Zombie Simulation. Guests can also wind down after the scares at the Nocturne Sanctum Secret Bar and eat at Torment Tavern, featuring local food trucks.
"House of Torment has always been about creating worlds that guests can step into, not just haunted sets they walk through," said general Carrie Fink in the press release. "This season, we've expanded that experience even further. From our original storylines to an iconic horror collaboration and interactive experiences throughout the property, there's something new around every corner and this is our biggest season yet."
The full event calendar for the 2026 season is available now at houseoftorment.com.