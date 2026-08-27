Pecan Street 2026
Austin rap duo Blackillac to headline fall 2026 Pecan Street Festival
Austin's Pecan Street Festival, now a biannual fixture at the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave, is planning its 50th event on Saturday and Sunday, September 12 and 13. The free festival has too many vendors to list — or even to formally announce — but it has now announced its full musical schedule, with Blackillac and Jon Deas and DaHomies headlining.
This edition of the Pecan Street Festival will feature hundreds of local artisans and vendors, a press release says. Longtime visitors are familiar by now with the offerings, ranging from fine art to giftable home goods and usually inexpensive and casual clothing. There are also always plenty of food vendors offering fried fair foods and more. There are also many restaurants to visit at the Galleria outside of the festival.
Music will be spread out across multiple stages. The lineup is as follows:
Saturday, September 12
- Noon: Mas Seis
- 1:15 pm: Cherri
- 2:30 pm: Tee Double
- 3:45 pm: Dub Equis
- 4:30 pm: Sage X Price
- 5:30 pm: Ben Buck
- 6:30 pm: Free Bloo & the Freak
- 8 pm: Blackillac
Sunday, September 13
- Noon: Devras Plexi
- 1:15 pm: Damascan Daydreams
- 2:10 pm: Annu
- 3 pm: Dodo
- 4 pm: Black Nomad
- 5 pm: Elijah Delgado
- 6 pm: Hardproof
- 7 pm: Jon Deas and DaHomies
The big pulls this year are headliners Blackillac and Jon Deas and DaHomies. Blackillac is Austin rap duo that has a yearslong creative relationship with Gary Clark Jr. Blackillac — Zeale and Phranchyzeare — are known for their freestyle verses and high-energy performances. Jon Deas and DaHomies are a jazz ensemble led by keyboard player Jon Deas, who is also connected with Clark and a slate of other Austin musicians, including the Kill Tony band.
The Pecan Street Festival is presented by Thomas J Henry and the Pecan Street Association. Although the festival moved off of Austin's Sixth Street, proceeds still support the original neighborhood's preservation.