Here Comes the Thunder
Drag star Alaska 5000 to visit Austin on tour going to all 50 states
Drag star Alaska 5000 is hitting the road for a headlining tour that will hit all 50 states in the U.S., including Texas, starting in spring of 2027. Austin gets the only Texas date at 3TEN ACL Live on Saturday, April 24.
Called Alaska Thunderfu*k: The Revolution Tour, the 55-date tour starts in Portland, Maine, on March 4 and ends in Boise, Idaho, on May 15.
As a queen with a prominent internet presence early in the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise, then a performer on Season 5 and the winner of All Stars Season 2, Alaska is one of the most established drag artists in the country. She is known for her dirty humor and a drag style that plays with sleek fashion and tongue-in-cheek sleaze.
Alaska is also a recording artist with five studio albums. Her newest, The Brunette Album, came out September 11, 2026. Alaska's musical career has also touched Broadway, and the tour follows her sold-out run as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola.
Tickets will go on presale for Citi cardholders on Wednesday, September 16, at 8 am. More presales will run throughout the week, ending with a general onsale via Live Nation on Friday, September 18, at 10 am. In addition to the presale, Citi
Alaska Thunderfu*k: The Revolution Tour 2027 Dates
Thu, Mar 4 | Portland, ME | Aura
Fri, Mar 5 | Concord, NH | BNH Stage
Sat, Mar 6 | South Burlington, VT | Higher Ground
Sun, Mar 7 | Boston, MA | The Paradise Rock Club
Tue, Mar 9 | Providence, RI | Upstairs at Uptown
Wed, Mar 10 | New Haven, CT | Toad's
Thu, Mar 11 | New York, NY | The Gramercy Theatre
Fri, Mar 12 | Asbury Park, NJ | The Stone Pony
Sat, Mar 13 | Wilmington, DE | The Queen
Tue, Mar 16 | McKees Rocks, PA | Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens
Wed, Mar 17 | Huntington, WV | The Loud
Thu, Mar 18 | Washington, DC | Union Stage
Fri, Mar 19 | Baltimore, MD | Nevermore Hall
Sat, Mar 20 | Charlottesville, VA | Jefferson Theater
Mon, Mar 22 | Charlotte, NC | The Underground
Tue, Mar 23 | Charleston, SC | Music Farm
Wed, Mar 24 | Orlando, FL | The Beacham
Fri, Mar 26 | New Orleans, LA | House of Blues
Sat, Mar 27 | Jackson, MS | Duling Hall
Sun, Mar 28 | Birmingham, AL | All Good Music Hall
Wed, Mar 31 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre
Thu, Apr 1 | Nashville, TN | Basement East
Fri, Apr 2 | Louisville, KY | Zanzabar
Sat, Apr 3 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall
Sun, Apr 4 | Chicago, IL | Park West
Tue, Apr 6 | Ann Arbor, MI | Blind Pig
Wed, Apr 7 | Cleveland, OH | House of Blues
Thu, Apr 8 | Indianapolis, IN | Deluxe at Old National Centre
Fri, Apr 9 | Madison, WI | Majestic Theatre
Sat, Apr 10 | Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theater
Wed, Apr 14 | Fargo, ND | Fargo Theatre
Thu, Apr 15 | Sioux Falls, SD | Orpheum Theater
Fri, Apr 16 | Kansas City, MO | Warehouse On Broadway
Sat, Apr 17 | Des Moines, IA | Wooly's
Sun, Apr 18 | Omaha, NE | Matchbox Omaha
Wed, Apr 21 | Fayetteville, AR | George's Majestic Lounge
Thu, Apr 22 | Wichita, KS | Mary Jane Teall Theater
Fri, Apr 23 | Oklahoma City, OK | Beer City Music Hall
Sat, Apr 24 | Austin, TX | 3TEN ACL Live
Tue, Apr 27 | Albuquerque, NM | Backstage at Revel
Wed, Apr 28 | Denver, CO | Marquis
Thu, Apr 29 | Cheyenne, WY | The Lincoln
Fri, Apr 30 | Salt Lake City, UT | Metro Music Hall
Sat, May 1 | Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues
Tue, May 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Crescent Ballroom
Thu, May 6 | San Diego, CA | House of Blues
Fri, May 7 | Palm Springs, CA | Plaza Theatre
Sat, May 8 | Los Angeles, CA | Pacific Electric
Sun, May 9 | San Francisco, CA | The Castro Theatre
Tue, May 11 | Portland, OR | Aladdin Theater
Wed, May 12 | Seattle, WA | The Crocodile
Fri, May 14 | Missoula, MT | Wilma Theatre
Sat, May 15 | Boise, ID | Egyptian Theatre
TBA | Honolulu, HI | TBA
TBA | Anchorage, AK | TBA