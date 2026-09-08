Temporary closure
South Congress seafood restaurant closes after extensive fire damage
A seafood spot on South Congress Avenue in Downtown Austin is temporarily closed after a fire Sunday night.
Perla's Seafood & Oyster Bar updated its Instagram bio to reflect the closure, stating "We will share a reopening date as soon as possible." At the time of this article's publication, the restaurant has not posted about the fire except for an expiring story announcing that it will be closed "due to unforeseen circumstances."
The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said crews responded to the restaurant, located at 1400 South Congress Ave., around 6:14 pm Sunday. AFD said it took about two hours to extinguish the fire, which began in the vent hood system and went through the roof.
AFD said it took extra time in extinguishing the fire due to having to open "void spaces that were concealing flames."
Fire officials said the fire damage was "extensive and affected every floor of the building." One firefighter was treated for a minor heat-related issue and officials said they were able to return to work after receiving fluids.
The restaurant was founded 17 years ago in 2009 and has been located in the same spot ever since.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com. CultureMap has added information to the report.